WILDWOOD — Brooke Biermann knows that she will raise a few eyebrows. Maybe a few strange looks every now and then too.
The Lafayette High junior golf standout is the first to admit that her college choice may turn a few heads.
But she knows in her heart that Michigan State is where she belongs.
Biermann, one of the most sought-after high school golfers to ever come out of the area, gave a verbal commitment to attend Michigan State University earlier this week.
The defending Class 2 individual champion chose the Spartans over 70 or so offers from NCAA Division I schools around the county.
At first glance, East Lansing, Michigan is not exactly a golf heaven due to the frigid winters and colder than average spring and fall seasons.
"I know some people are going to say, 'why didn't you go somewhere warm?' Biermann said. "Or why didn't you pick some place you could play year-round'?
It's hard to explain, but I just know this is the place for me."
Biermann narrowed her choices before making five visits to Missouri, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan State and Furman.
In the end, Michigan State offered something that stuck in Biermann's mind as she made the difficult choice.
"Ever since I first started playing, I've want to eventually get to the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tour," Biermann said. "Playing golf for a living, it's always been what I wanted. And I think (Michigan State) offers the best chance for that."
Biermann was impressed that the school brought in former Michigan State standout and current LPGA tour member Sarah Burnham to squire her around during her visit to the campus in early November. Burnham, a three-time all-american and two-time Big Ten Conference player of the year, spoke with Biermann about how she could make her dream come true at East Lansing.
That two-day visit helped turn the tide.
"She is what I want to be," Biermann said.
Biermann attended a Michigan State football and basketball game during her visit. She also got the thumbs-up on her decision from her little sister Ashleigh, a special needs child that is a huge part of Brooke's life.
"On the way up there, she said, "this is pretty far," Brooke recalled. "But when we got back, she said it wasn't so bad. At Thanksgiving, she said (Michigan State) would be OK."
Biermann, who was selected as the Post-Dispatch all-metro player of the year earlier this week, was also impressed with long-time Spartans coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, who has been at the helm for the past 22 years.
The Spartans are rich in tradition. They have advanced a team or an individual to the NCAA Tournament 13 times since 2000 and have 20 regional appearances under Slobodnik-Stoll. Plus, they annually spend most of February and March on the road playing in tournaments in warm-weather climates.
Biermann carded a 3-under-par 69 on the final day of the two-day state tournament in October to rally for a two-stroke victory over two-time defending state champion Megan Propeck, of Notre Dame de Sion. Propeck is headed to the University of Virginia.
O'Fallon High senior Briana McMinn signed with Murray State University on Friday.
McMinn won a school-record 13 tournaments in her career and finished with a best career scoring average.