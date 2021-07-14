Lafayette grad Biermann stays on course by sharpening game against top-level competition

"It was just fun to be a part of golfing for a team," she said. "I love it."

The Wyndham Cup began in 1990 and has a deep history. Biermann now has her named engraved on a trophy along with golfers like Tiger Woods.

Winning the title is the highlight of a busy summer for Biermann. She has played in a tournament or practiced every single day since graduating in early June.

With the exception of the Fourth of July — and Sunday, her rare day off.

"My dad always tells me to take a break, do normal things that don't have anything to do with golf,” she said. “This is a good time for that.”

Biermann spent part of her Sunday off hanging out by a pool in her neighborhood. She also spent time with her little sister Ashleigh, who is a big part of Brooke's life.

"Sometimes, you've just got to tell (Brooke) to slow down a little,” said her father, Bill.

Brooke is on a serious roll this calendar year. She has played in some of the biggest tournaments in the country on some of the top courses.

"I feel blessed just to be able to see some of this places," Biermann said.