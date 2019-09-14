Lafayette's Brooke Biermann follows through on her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Drew Neinhaus chips onto the green during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann hits an approach shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Seckman's Claire Solovic hits an approach shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann reacts to her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Seckman's Claire Solovic follows through on her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Drew Neinhaus watches her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Gracie Piar (left) and St. Joseph's Drew Neinhaus chat about hole No. 10 during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Gracie Piar follows through on her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Briana McMinn sizes up the green during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Drew Neinhaus hits an approach shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Isabella Arro looks through her rangefinder during during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Reagan Martin follow through on her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Nicole Rallo watches her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Nicole Rallo looks through her rangefinder during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Jenna Lovless putts from the edge of the green during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Joseph's Rylie Andrews follows through on her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann follows through on her tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Briana McMinn hits a tee shot during the Angel Classic golf tournament on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis County, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
An early weekend wake-up call did little to faze Brooke Biermann.
The Lafayette standout brushed off a 7:30 a.m. tee time and fired the only below-par round, a 2-under 70, to win the individual medalist title at the St. Joseph's Angel Classic Saturday at Quail Creek Golf Club.
“I love it,” Biermann said. “I’m used to it. School’s early, but also I’ve been to so many golf tournaments in my life that it’s no different. I do like that it’s on a Saturday, so I don’t miss school.”
Many of the golfers in the 19-team field were on the course for as much as six hours, so patience was a key requirement.
“It was a long day,” Biermann said. “Any high school tournament is long, so we just have to learn to be patient. You might get some bad lies, but you’ve just got to understand that you’ve got to roll with the punches.”
It was Biermann's second tournament victory in three days after she shot a 3-under 69 at the Summit Invitational on Thursday.
Biermann felt like she could have done even better on Saturday.
“I definitely feel like I left a lot out there,” she said. “Of course, 2-under is fine, but I definitely felt like I played a lot better than I scored.”
O’Fallon senior Briana McMinn was the only other golfer not to shoot over par at Quail Creek, as she carded an even-par 72.
McMinn was 3-under after the front nine, but a double bogey and consecutive bogeys on Holes 10-12 left her at 1-over. She recovered to shoot 1-under the rest of the way to come out even.
“That middle was a little rough, but I knew I just had to keep my head in the game,” she said. “I knew I could make up for it because I did have a good front.”
McMinn had both a good start and good finish to her day.
“I started on Hole 1 and I got a birdie on that hole, so it was a really good start,” she said. “I ended 18 with a par and I was happy with that. You always want to end on a good note.”
Tournament host St. Joseph’s compiled a score of 310 to win the team title by just two strokes over both O’Fallon and Jackson.
“It was too close. But that’s our first tournament of the year and probably their fourth or fifth,” St. Joe’s coach Carol Fromuth said. “It was a good effort. They definitely found out what they need to work on. We go to Kansas City on Monday to play (in the Mo-Kan Tournament) at Blue Hills.”
Senior Grace Aromando paced the Angels with a 75, while junior Drew Nienhaus (77), sophomore Mia Rallo (78) and junior Nicole Rallo (80) also had their scores among the four counted for team totals. Sophomore Isabella Arro also had a strong day with an 81.
“We haven’t played any 18-hole rounds,” Fromuth said. “They played all summer, but it makes a difference when you lay off for a while playing 18 and then come back and do it because primarily we play nine in matches. It’s a challenge to have a bad front nine and then have to come back.”
O’Fallon took home the second-place trophy ahead of Jackson due to a better score from its No. 5 player.
After McMinn’s 72, freshman Reagan Martin (79), senior Elizabeth Henken (80) and junior Dylan Kirchoff (81) paced the second-place finish. Senior Kelly Short also had a solid round with an 82.
“I’m proud of our team. They did excellent,” O’Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. “Three-twelve is a great score for us. We had a lot of consistent scores. Briana did a good job like she has all year running out in front shooting a 72 and anytime we get 79, 80, 81, 82, those are very solid scores for us.”
Eddy loves playing in tournaments like the Angel Classic to see where his strong Panthers squad stacks up against some strong competition from Missouri, including three-time defending Class 2 champion St. Joe’s.
“St. Joe’s has been the best in Missouri for several years, so to be paired with them and compete against them is great,” he said. “St. Joe’s has been loaded for a long time. They have a lot of talent and a very good team. It’s just fun to come out here and compete with them.”
