Lafayette's Brooke Biermann hits a big drive during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Kylee Hormuth pitches up to the green during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann hits out of the rough on the 10th hole during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt South's Sophia Welch hits an iron from the 10th fairway during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Sydney Rogers tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell's Kylee Hormuth follows through on a fairway shot during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Biermann hits her approach to the 15th green during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Liberty Coach Dustin Ashby discuses strategy with Kelly Karre during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Liberty's Kelly Karre tees off on the second hole during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Caroline Boyette takes aim on the 10th hole during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Ava LaPosha watches her tee shot on the 10th hole during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Nicole Licovali follows through on an approach shot to the 10th green during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Liberty's Madelyn Breckenridge hits from the fairway during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Leigha Kelly tracks her shot during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Caitlyn Smith starts her downswing during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Elizabeth Ostrem hits an approach shot during the Class 2 District 3 Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CRESCENT — As a math teacher at Lafayette High, Katrina Clark should know better.
Clark, who is also the Lancers girls golf coach, thought she had planned out her upcoming pregnancy to perfection.
But somewhere along the line something went wrong.
Clark is 10 days away from the due date of her second child. Her final appearance as coach of the team was Tuesday in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Course.
From this day on, she's on baby watch.
Her swan song, at least for the time being, was a good one — thanks in part to junior standout Brooke Biermann.
Biermann fired a 3-under-par 69 to grab medalist honors in the 13-team, 65-player event. Marquette freshman Peyton Cusick was a distant second at 80.
Francis Howell grabbed the team crown with a four-player score of 350. Marquette placed second (361) followed by Lafayette (370).
The top two teams and the top 15 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to sectional play on Monday at L.A. Nickell Golf Course in Columbia.
Biermann, the reigning Post-Dispatch girls golfer of the year, won her fifth district/sectional crown in as many tries. Those five postseason wins have come by a combined 26 shots.
Her performance brought a smile to the face of Clark, who had hoped to ride out the rest of the season before giving birth.
She felt she had the timing all figured out. The baby was supposed to arrive right after the conclusion of the state tournament Oct. 22.
"I thought I had it planned right, but it didn't work out that way," Clark said. "I'm a math teacher, so you'd think I could count."
Clark said she is relaxed on the course, but has had to change her ways over the last few weeks. She usually likes to walk the course and watch her players. Lately, she has been relegated to riding a cart.
Biermann and her teammates are also keeping a close eye on Clark whenever possible.
"I'm so sad she's not going to be at state," Biermann said. "But obviously having a baby is more important."
Clark does not know the sex of the baby, but she has a pair of names picked out. Biermann has spent the last week trying to convince Clark that Brooke would be a perfect first name for a girl.
"She just says no, no matter how much I try," Biermann said.
Biermann is heading into her third postseason run in strong form. She recorded four birdies and one bogey on Tuesday in another series of consistent rounds.
Most importantly, she is happy with her game, especially her putting. Biermann drilled a 20-footer for a birdie on No. 9 and also birdied the 16th and 17th.
"Putting is all about practice and I've been working hard on it the last few days," Biermann said. "It's about getting a feel. Today, they were falling and it made me happy with my round."
Biermann has finished second and fourth in her two previous state tournament appearances. She is focused on another serious run at the individual title.
"I've been playing my round lately," she said. "That's all I can ask."
The Vikings are on the fast track to state for the second year in a row after a balanced performance. Junior Kylee Hormuth led the way with a 9-over 81. Senior Sydney Rogers placed sixth with an 85. Hannah Inchiostro (90) and Josie Brakensiek (94) also came up big.
"I am beyond proud, so ecstatic," said Hormuth, who helped the Vikings to a seventh-place finish at state last fall. "For as much we worked and how hard we worked, this is amazing."
Hormuth, who finished 29th at state as a freshman and 28th last season, recorded a pair of birdies. She chipped in from the fringe on hole No. 6 to kick-start the round.
Rogers has struggled at times during the regular season, but appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time.
"This team, we definitely have the potential to get to state," Rogers said. "We've all been shooting great. When one person is down, the rest of the team carries them."
Cusick (80) and Skylar Goring (91) paced the Mustangs. Cusick fired a 37 on the front nine and trailed Biermann by only two strokes at the turn.
"Everything was working," Cusick said.
