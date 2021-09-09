Lafayette shows impressive depth to finish second in Lindbergh Invitational

“Actually, I think we're a better team this year, which is shocking to say because we lost probably the best golfer that'll ever come through Lafayette High School,” Clark said. “But, Grace and Caroline have worked so hard the last couple years and I think opening the door with who's going to be our new No. 1 player has motivated them. Caroline's won a match, Caroline and Addy tied for low in our last match and Grace is the winner of those three today. So, I think having those three duke it out is the absolute best thing we could have for our team.”

Stafford was happy with both her team's performance and her own individual showing Thursday.

“I think we really picked it up from last year and we've been working hard at practice. It really is paying off so far,” she said. “Over the summer, I did a lot of those Junior PGA tournaments and a 77 was my best during the summer and I'm glad to see it carrying on to the high school season.”

Led by senior Kaydi Rhodes' 2-under-par 70, Jackson had three players shoot 75 or lower. All three finished among the top four individuals and all five Jackson golfers finished among the top 20 medalists.