Wildwood's Brooke Biermann, who will be a junior at Lafayette High in August, advanced to the semifinals of the 93rd Women's Western Junior golf tournament with a pair of match-play victories Wednesday at Woodland Country Club in Carmel, Indiana.
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year, Biermann was the only non-Indiana golfer to survive the tournament's first three days.
Biermann will face Gabrielle Gilrowski of Westfield in a semifinal match at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing into the championship match at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against either Carmel's Jocelyn Bruch or Columbus' Nathaly Munnicha.
On Wednesday, Biermann earned a pair of 3 and 2 victories as the tournament's match play portion got under way. Biermann won in the opening round against Kiah Parrott of Kokomo, Indiana, before holding off University of Kentucky signee Marissa Wenzler of Dayton, Ohio, in the quarterfinals.
Biermann earned the top seed for match play by winning the tournament's medalist honors with a 4-under-par 140 score Monday and Tuesday during the qualifying portion that trimmed the elite field of 78 players to 16.
In the opening round, Biermann was 5-under par through 15 holes when the match was called against Parrott. Biermann made five birdies and no bogeys, while Parrott lost with three holes to play despite being 2 under with only one bogey.
Biermann rolled to a 4-up lead through 11 holes in the quarterfinals against Wenzler, who last fall won Ohio's Division I high school state championship with the second-lowest 36-hole score in tournament history.
Bogeys on the 12th and 15th holes by Biermann helped Wenzler pull within 2-up, but Biermann's birdie on No. 16 — her fifth of of the quarterfinal — earned her a spot in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.
Past champions of the Women's Western Junior Championship include Nancy Lopez, Cristie Kerr, Candie Kung and Grace Park.