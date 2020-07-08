Lafayette's Biermann finishes as runner-up after playoff in Missouri Women's Amateur

Brooke Biermann had no problem looking on the bright side.
The Lafayette High senior-to-be finished second Wednesday in the 82nd Missouri Women's Amateur golf championship at The Club at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton.
Biermann, who has committed to attend Michigan State University, lost on the first hole of a playoff to Abby Glynn, of Topeka, Kansas.
The defending Missouri Class 2 state high school medalist, Biermann turned in three strong rounds but was caught from behind down the stretch.
Glynn, who will be a junior at Kansas University, birdied the final hole of regulation to necessitate the sudden-death playoff.
“I played too well to be upset,” Biermann said. “Three solid rounds of golf — there's no negative about that.”
Biermann, one of the youngest players in the 57-player field, and Glynn both finished with a 5-under-par 208 during the 54-hole affair. Biermann led through the first two rounds, carding scores of 69 on Monday and 68 on Tuesday.
“Nothing to hang my head about,” Biermann said. “There were so many more positives than just second place.”
Biermann recorded eight birdies and a tournament-best 25-pars during the three-day showdown. She was 2-over on the front nine Wednesday before rallying for a pair of birdies to finish even.
Glynn parred the first extra hole to claim the win.
The 17-year-old Biermann had her entire family there, including younger sister Ashleigh, who has been bothered by serious health issues since birth. Her father, Bill, served as Brooke's caddie.
"That made the whole tournament special," Brooke said.
The two-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Biermann will compete July 14-16 in the St. Louis Junior Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.
“So far this summer, I’m happy with the way things are going,” Biermann said. “(Wednesday) was fine, too. You can’t be negative about one golf hole.”
Veteran Ellen Port of St. Louis finished in tie for sixth Wednesday (216). The 57-year-old Port is the defending Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association player of the year.
Nicole Rallo of Wentzville, a senior-to-be at St. Joseph’s Academy, placed in tie for eighth (217).
