Lafayette's Biermann goes low but settles for second in Class 4

“It was a good comeback,” Biermann said.

But then came the par-4 14th hole. Another uncharacteristically poor tee shot doomed that hole.

“Fourteen is, of course, is definitely where I lost the tournament,” Biermann said. “I should have hit a 3-wood off the tee. I hit a driver straight through the fairway and I pulled it a little, so it went up into the trees and bushes. It took me two tries to get out of there and then I had a six-foot putt for bogey and lipped out.”

Biermann was down, but not out.

“I still kept my head up because I don't even remember missing a green other than that hole,” she said. “And that's where I feel like I've grown so much as a player from freshman year. Just the difference in mindset is the one thing that will keep my head up.”

Biermann birdied three of the final four holes of her stellar high school career. Propeck, though, did her one better by birdieing all four holes.

Clark was impressed with Biermann's ability to not let the rough hole after her play the rest of the way.