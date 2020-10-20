Lafayette's Biermann goes low but settles for second in Class 4

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Katrina Clark couldn't have asked for anything more from her standout golfer.
“She really was playing perfect golf all day for the most part,” the Lafayette golf coach said of senior Brooke Biermann. “Only really one bad shot all day and maybe one bad club choice. Other than that, she was perfection.”
Biermann had just one bogey and one double-bogey to card an impressive 3-under-par 70 in Tuesday's Class 4 girls golf state championships at Dalhousie Golf Club.
On many days, that score surely would be good enough for a state title. On this day, Biermann had to settle for a second-place finish behind a red-hot 6-under 67 posted by Megan Propeck that gave Notre Dame de Sion senior standout her third state title in four years.
The Class 4 tournament was reduced to a one-day, 18-hole affair after rain washed out Monday's opening round.
“It was a good day. If I'm being honest, I had one bad shot all day,” said Biermann, who won the Class 2 title last fall. “Of course, I want to win every time I walk out. But I think I played so well. I don't know if I've played that well in a long time. I had a lot of confidence going into today and I really carried it on through 18.”
That one bad shot came on the par-3 11th hole, when Biermann's tee shot sank into the water. But after a drop, a great chip shot and an easy tap-in putt, Biermann was back in business with a birdie and a par on the next two holes to draw even with Propeck with five holes to play.
“It was a good comeback,” Biermann said.
But then came the par-4 14th hole. Another uncharacteristically poor tee shot doomed that hole.
“Fourteen is, of course, is definitely where I lost the tournament,” Biermann said. “I should have hit a 3-wood off the tee. I hit a driver straight through the fairway and I pulled it a little, so it went up into the trees and bushes. It took me two tries to get out of there and then I had a six-foot putt for bogey and lipped out.”
Biermann was down, but not out.
“I still kept my head up because I don't even remember missing a green other than that hole,” she said. “And that's where I feel like I've grown so much as a player from freshman year. Just the difference in mindset is the one thing that will keep my head up.”
Biermann birdied three of the final four holes of her stellar high school career. Propeck, though, did her one better by birdieing all four holes.
Clark was impressed with Biermann's ability to not let the rough hole after her play the rest of the way.
“That was a momentum killer. To go 3-under after that was impressive. It just shows the type of competitor she is,” Clark said. “Her expectation was to leave here with the championship, so I know that there's some disappointment, but at the same time, it ended up being an 18-hole tournament and she gave it all she had today.
It was the third successive season of a 1-2 state finish for the duo. Propeck, who will play at Virginia, won a close one two years ago in Kansas City before Biermann, a Michigan State recruit, returned the favor last fall in Bolivar.
“We have been competing forever,” Biermann said. “I played with her the first time when I was 10 years old. She's a great competitor and I always like to compete against her. She played great today. Six-under is a great score for the conditions we had.”
St. Joseph's, which won its fifth consecutive team title, had four golfers finish in the top 10, as junior Mia Rallo finished third with a 74, senior Drew Nienhaus and junior Izzy Arro tied for fifth at 76 and senior Nicole Rallo tied for 10th with an 80.
Three other area golfers also earned all-state (top 15) finishes, as Francis Howell senior Kylee Hormuth was seventh with a 77, Kirkwood senior Morgan Gindler tied for 10th with an 80 and MICDS junior Katharine Mikulec tied for 15th with an 82.
“My goal all along was just to get into the top 10 and I finally did it. I'm just very relieved that I finally made my goal,” said Hormuth, who finished in a tie for 15th in Class 2 last season. “With the conditions of the course today, everything was just difficult. You just had to go with your gut on shots.”
