Lafayette's Biermann grabs first-round lead at Gateway PGA Junior tournament

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Brooke Biermann’s return to competitive golf last week didn’t go exactly the way she envisioned.
The Lafayette senior-to-be did tie for the top spot at the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Tune-Up on March 10 at Aberdeen Golf Club, but she did so with a 5-over-par 77, which is a little out of character for the reigning Missouri Class 4 champion.
“That was pretty eye-opening to how rusty I was,” Biermann said. “It was good, though. I’d much rather get punched in the face now than later down the road.”
The 17-year-old Wildwood resident looked more like her normal self on Tuesday when she fired a 1-under 69 in the first round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tour two-day tournament at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club.
Biermann said there were lessons learned between last week and this week.
“It (last week) was good, but there was some extreme wind, just like Silo Ridge (at the Class 4 tournament). I just don’t have any excuse. I was just rusty,” she said. “There were a lot of positives, but there were also some negatives when I looked back at the round. So, I just used this week to work on a lot of my short game.”
That work led to an even-par 34 on the front nine and a 1-under 35 on a back nine that included a birdie on the par-3 No. 13 and another birdie to close out the day on No. 18.
“I felt really good, but also still rusty,” Biermann said. “You can always look back and know you can do better. I think I had a lot of opportunities, but I’m not complaining. My short game was better. I definitely felt more comfortable on the course today than last time, so that’s good.”
The rust can, of course, be attributed to months away from any kind of competitive golf due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biermann, who will continue her career at Michigan State University, did at least get to play a lot of golf casually to help keep even more rust from forming.
“I got to play a lot, which was good. It was the only thing that kept me sane during these four months,” she said. “But tournament golf is so much different than just going out there with your dad or just by yourself. If you bogey a hole, you’re like, ‘Eh, I’ll birdie one maybe.’ When you’re out here and you bogey, you’re like, ‘That was silly. I should not have done that.’ It’s all about just getting in the rhythm again.”
Recent Seckman graduate Claire Solovic carded a 1-over 71 to stay within shouting distance of Biermann heading into the final round, which tees off Wednesday. Three other golfers are four shots back.
As always, Biermann will be ready for all challenges coming her way in the final round.
“My mindset is always just to play my game,” she said. “Tomorrow’s a new day. It’s going to be fun, I hope.”
