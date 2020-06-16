Lafayette's Biermann grabs first-round lead at Gateway PGA Junior tournament

“I felt really good, but also still rusty,” Biermann said. “You can always look back and know you can do better. I think I had a lot of opportunities, but I’m not complaining. My short game was better. I definitely felt more comfortable on the course today than last time, so that’s good.”

The rust can, of course, be attributed to months away from any kind of competitive golf due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biermann, who will continue her career at Michigan State University, did at least get to play a lot of golf casually to help keep even more rust from forming.

“I got to play a lot, which was good. It was the only thing that kept me sane during these four months,” she said. “But tournament golf is so much different than just going out there with your dad or just by yourself. If you bogey a hole, you’re like, ‘Eh, I’ll birdie one maybe.’ When you’re out here and you bogey, you’re like, ‘That was silly. I should not have done that.’ It’s all about just getting in the rhythm again.”

Recent Seckman graduate Claire Solovic carded a 1-over 71 to stay within shouting distance of Biermann heading into the final round, which tees off Wednesday. Three other golfers are four shots back.