Lafayette's Biermann shines with runner-up finish at AJGA event in California

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Brooke Biermann has uncovered the secret.
The Lafayette High senior turned in the performance of a lifetime over the weekend with an impressive second-place finish in the AJGA Girls Invitational at Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, California.
And she did so without her father, Bill, in the gallery.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no spectators were allowed at the three-day American Junior Golf Association event.
That meant she was all alone.
"By myself for the first time in a tournament for as long as I can remember," she said.
The absence of support didn't seem to faze the Michigan State University commit.
In fact, it worked in her favor as Biermann went out and fired a career-tournament best 65 on Sunday in the middle round of the tournament. She recorded six birdies in the bogey-free round at one of the toughest courses in California.
Biermann joked it might be better for her to forge ahead without Bill, who normally attends every one of Brooke’s matches and tournaments.
"I would never do that to him," Brooke Biermann said. "Having him there means so much to me. But maybe, if there's another 65 around the corner without him there, it would be OK."
Biermann fired an 8-under 205 in the 54-hole event and finished one shot behind Cindy Kou of Whittier, California. Kou, who is headed to USC, captured her 10th career AJGA victory.
But Biermann stood toe-to-toe with Kou before falling just short.
Biermann said it was one of the best performances of her storied career, which includes a state high school championship last fall.
"This was a very, very good field," she said. "It’s the best finish I've ever had against competition like this. A couple years ago, I wasn't near any of them at all. Now, I feel like I'm closing the gap."
Actually, Biermann is among the nation's elite, thanks to performances like this one.
She was the only person in the 78-player field to break par on all three days.
"It's hard for me to think that way because there's still so much room for me to improve," she said.
Biermann opened the tournament with a 70 and sat three strokes behind co-leaders Lucy Yuan and Frances Kim. She closed to within a shot after the second-round 65 and moved into the tie after the front nine of the final round.
But a costly bogey on the 12th hole, coupled with a birdie from Kou, pushed the deficit to three shots. Biermann got to within one shot with a birdie on No. 16.
But the Wildwood resident was unable to make up that stroke over the final two holes.
Still, she was overjoyed with her performance.
So was Bill — even though he was unable to see it in person.
"I asked her, 'Does this mean I can't come watch you anymore?' " he said. "I said, 'It's better that way.’ We both laughed."
The Biermann family made the trip to California. Bill, his wife Kate and daughter Ashleigh were not able to watch Brooke play, but they turned the trip into a vacation, taking in the sights while Brooke was on the links.
Biermann's 65 came on a blistering day with temperatures reaching 104. She birdied three of the first holes on the way to a 3-under on the front nine.
"I made some pretty good up-and-down par saves to keep it going," Biermann said.
Biermann is making the most of a difficult situation on the high school level.
For now, her high school season is on hold because of St. Louis County's coronavirus restrictions and Biermann's chance at defending her state title remains up in the air. Missouri's golf postseason series begins Oct. 12 with district tournaments and state tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 19-20.
But Biermann has been able to kick her game up a notch by competing on the AJGA tour against national competition.
Earlier this summer, Biermann won an AJGA event in Columbia and finished tied for ninth in another in Alton, both against national level competition. She also tied for 16th in the AJGA Girls Junior Championship played in Cape Girardeau.
"You want to go back to school, see friends and stuff like that," she said. "But this is giving me a chance I wouldn’t have if we were in school.”
Biermann is going to take some time off before deciding her next move. She is entered in an AJGA event in Stillwater, Oklahoma, from Oct. 9-12.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.