Lafayette's Biermann shines with runner-up finish at AJGA event in California

Biermann fired an 8-under 205 in the 54-hole event and finished one shot behind Cindy Kou of Whittier, California. Kou, who is headed to USC, captured her 10th career AJGA victory.

But Biermann stood toe-to-toe with Kou before falling just short.

Biermann said it was one of the best performances of her storied career, which includes a state high school championship last fall.

"This was a very, very good field," she said. "It’s the best finish I've ever had against competition like this. A couple years ago, I wasn't near any of them at all. Now, I feel like I'm closing the gap."

Actually, Biermann is among the nation's elite, thanks to performances like this one.

She was the only person in the 78-player field to break par on all three days.

"It's hard for me to think that way because there's still so much room for me to improve," she said.

Biermann opened the tournament with a 70 and sat three strokes behind co-leaders Lucy Yuan and Frances Kim. She closed to within a shot after the second-round 65 and moved into the tie after the front nine of the final round.