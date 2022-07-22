Lenox embarks on important summer before sophomore golf season at St. Joseph's

KC Lenox was able to see things spiraling out of control.

So the incoming sophomore at St. Joseph's Academy decided to right the ship.

Lenox carded a 6-over-par 77 in the first round of the Missouri Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship on Monday at Greenbriar Hills Country Club to lead the Girls 14-15 Division by four strokes.

“After the first day, I was in fourth place out of (41 players), including the older girls,” Lenox said.

And on the first hole of the final round the next day, she added another stroke to her lead to pull ahead of Visitation sophomore-to-be Avery McLaughlin by five shots. But, 11 holes later, Lenox suddenly found herself down by three shots.

The problem may have been Lenox and McLaughlin were in the same final round group and the two are very good friends.

“Her and I go back and I was just chit-chatting and having bogey, bogey, bogey, and I was like, 'OK, I can't do this,'” Lenox said. “I'm very competitive and I wanted to win my age group, so I just stuck with it.”

Lenox was able to dial back in over the final six holes to pull out a three-stroke victory. Her two-day total of 157 topped her age group and placed her fourth overall among all female players.

“I was pretty proud about that,” she said. “Two of the four girls that beat me are committed to go D-I, so me, about to be a sophomore, that's not too bad.”

Lenox has played well this month.

She shot a two-day total of 9-over 153 to win the High School Women Division at the Accelerated Golf Tour event July 13-14 at Aberdeen Golf Club and made it three wins in a row with a 7-over 79 to capture the Girls 15-18 title at the Gateway PGA Junior Tour 18-Hole event on Thursday at her home course of Old Hickory Country Club.

“At Aberdeen, I played really solid both days. I was hitting the fairways and greens in regulation and I was two-putting and walking away with pars. It was a very good tournament for me,” Lenox said. “(Old Hickory) isn't easy at all and I do have an advantage because I do know the course pretty well, so I was just trying to make pars.”

Lenox got off to a slow start this summer but has come on strong this month.

“At first, in June, I was struggling. I don't think I broke 80 until just a few weeks ago,” she said. “I've been making a lot of changes. I changed my putting stroke, my chipping and I got new clubs. And then I think everything finally clicked at Spencer T. (Olin) for the Jr. PGA Championship Qualifier (on June 28-29). I shot a 79 (in the final round) and after that I've been pretty good and pretty consistent.”

Lenox's improvement can be attributed to the work she has put in with her instructor, Susan Fromuth, who is the daughter of Carol Fromuth, her coach at St. Joseph's.

“She takes lessons from Susan, my daughter, and they have really clicked,” Carol Fromuth said. “She's learning course management. Not to use her driver all the time, especially. She has matured along those lines a lot and I think that's one of the big things as to why she's scoring better.”

Lenox will need to continue the strong upward trajectory of her game if the Angels are to win their seventh consecutive state team championship this fall.

“We need her big-time this year to go low, and I think that she will,” Carol Fromuth said. “I think she'll be much more consistent this year, which is huge.”

Lenox and senior-to-be Rylie Andrews should be the top two players this season for a St. Joseph's team that will also likely have Marquette transfer Catherine Cronin and junior-to-be Isabella Buckley in its top four. That makes this an important summer of development for Lenox.

“It's really important for me because if we have four good players and there's one bad score, it's going to mess up the whole thing,” she said. “So, it's really important for me to make sure that my short game is good and I'm hitting my shots good and solid.”

With the standouts from the past few St. Joseph's state championship teams now off to college, this season will mark a new beginning for the Angels. It's one that Lenox embraces.