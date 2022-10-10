Lessons from dad help Parkway West's Secrest gain third successive state tournament berth

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Kylie Secrest could not have envisioned a worst start to the Class 3 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday.

The Parkway West junior opened play with a triple bogey, double bogey and another triple.

That's 8 over par after three holes.

"I felt like curling up into a ball and crying," Secrest said.

Instead, Secrest took a deep breath and pulled a poker chip out of her pocket.

On the chip, which doubles as a ball marker, is a picture of her father Jamie, who died from ALS on May 30, 2021.

"I always think of him on the golf course, whether I'm having a good day or a bad day," Secrest said. "This time, I thought, 'What would he want me to do in this situation?' "

Secrest came to a quick revelation.

"He would want me to push through it and fight — just like he did the last couple years," she said.

Secrest did just that.

With inspiration from her dad, Secrest rebounded to record a 10-over-par 81 in the 64-player affair at Wolf Hollow Golf Course outside of Ladabie.

Secrest used a complete about-face to finish in a tie for fifth individually. That bounce-back effort earned her a state tournament appearance for the third successive season.

The Class 3 state tournament will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Columbia Country Club in mid-Missouri.

Secrest limited the damage by posting an even-par score of 36 on the back nine after a 45 over her first nine holes.

It was an effort that would have made her father proud.

"It's a very special thing for me to have a piece of him on the golf course," Secrest said. "I didn't quit. I kept pushing through. And I'm proud of that."

Secrest was coming off a huge victory in the Suburban Conference Red Division tournament last week. She shot a 71 to finish 14 strokes ahead of her nearest competitor.

But things went south in a hurry with the season on the line Monday.

"Not shooting well is easy to get into — and hard to get out of," Secrest said.

Kylie and Jamie bonded over golf. Her introduced her to the game when she was 11 years old and followed her exploits every step of the way.

Secrest said she felt like quitting a few months after her father's death.

"It took a while for me to process my own thoughts," Secrest said. "Right after (his death) I went right into a tournament because that's what he wanted. I played all summer before stepping away for a while."

Secrest said the last conversation she had with Jamie was about golf.

"He said, 'Get me to that (junior) tournament in Iowa,' " Secrest said. "He's the reason that I play. He gave me a passion for the game."

Secrest is getting to be an old hand at the state tournament. She was in the lead group after the first round last season before eventually placing eighth. She finished 27th as a freshman.

This time, her sights are much higher, according to Parkway West coach Greg Schade.

"Given what she's been through in her life, she's always had that mental toughness and resiliency," Schade said. "She just has to put together two good days and she's more than capable of doing that."

Mehlville freshman Eva Brown took medalist honors with an ever-par 71. She finished five shots ahead of Meera Upadhyay of Ladue (76).

Brown was ultra-consistent from start to finish.

"My driver has been a huge advantage," said Brown, who blasted a tee shot 280 yards on Monday. "As long as I don't have any blowup holes, I'm fine."

Visitation took the team championship with a four-player total of 328. Sophomore Therese Robson led the way for the Vivettes with an 8-over-79, good enough for third place in the individual standings. Robson turned in a career-best round under the postseason pressure.

"It was really good timing," Robson said. "It was super, fun too."

Robson recorded an eagle on her second hole, only the second eagle of her career.

Avery McLaughlin added an 80 to the Vivettes winning attack. She finished fourth.

Washington placed second with a 369 and has qualified for state as a team for the first time in school history. Freshman Abigail Blackwell led the Blue Jays with an eighth-place finish (83).