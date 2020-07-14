Lewis follows qualifier win with strong opening round in AJGA St. Louis Junior

ALTON — The tournament wasn’t played where it was originally supposed to be in the shadows of Six Flags St. Louis, but Riley Lewis did embark on a bit of a roller coaster ride Tuesday.
The Edwardsville High junior-to-be parlayed birdies on the first two holes into an early lead in the American Junior Golf Association’s St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Then came a rough stretch, an eagle and another rough stretch that left Lewis with a 4-over-par 76 and a tie for 12th place after the first of three rounds.
“I started off with the two birdies and then I doubled the same hole (No. 7) I doubled in the qualifier (on Sunday),” she said. “Then I hit a really good shot on the par 3 (No. 8), but it just hit and bounced right into the bunker. But then I bounced back with the eagle, and then I didn’t finish as strong as I hoped.”
The two early birdies put Lewis’ name at the top of the leaderboard and it stayed in that vicinity through the first six holes after she connected on four successive pars. But the double bogey on No. 7 and the bogey on No. 8 left her with a 1-over 37 at the turn.
The highlight of her round came on the par-4 No. 11 when her 140-yard chip shot ended up in the hole for a 2.
“I’ve never eagled from the fairway. I was into the wind and downhill, so I decided to play a little punch cut shot,” said Lewis, who was using a 7-iron. “It hit and I could tell it was turning, but it looked like it was moving too fast to go in. But the worker that was behind the green said it looked like it was going in the whole time. I saw it drop and then everyone clapped, so I figured it went in. It was a pretty good feeling.”
Bogeys on Nos. 13, 14 and 17 and a double bogey on 15 erased some of the good vibes the eagle brought, but it’s still been a good week for Lewis at Spencer T. Olin.
She won Sunday’s qualifier with a 2-over 74 to punch her ticket into the St. Louis Junior.
“It was a really good feeling. I also earned four stars, which will help with getting into other tournaments,” Lewis said. “I was 1-over going into 18, but then I bogeyed it. I was done and checked the leaderboard and saw I was tied for first. I didn’t know if that would win it, but I lucked out and it did.”
Lewis is hoping for some more good results Wednesday and Thursday.
“My goal is just to improve over the next couple days and hopefully do better than I did today,” she said. “I’m learning the course better each day.”
The St. Louis Junior was originally supposed to be played at The Legends Country Club in Eureka but had to be moved to Spencer T. Olin due to St. Louis County’s coronavirus guidelines concerning visitors from other states. A large percentage of the 78 players in the St. Louis Junior field are from outside of the St. Louis area.
“It was nice. I didn’t have to drive as far. I would have stayed at my house even if it was Eureka,” Lewis said. “I think I might have actually played The Legends more, but this one more recently, so I’m probably more familiar with this.”
Two players who could have benefited from playing in more familiar surroundings at The Legends are seniors-to-be Drew Nienhaus of St. Joseph’s and Brooke Biermann of Lafayette, who both live a fairly short drive from Eureka.
Nienhaus ended up with the best score of any St. Louis-area girls player Tuesday with a 3-over 75, which puts her in 11th place heading into Wednesday's second round.
“I was not hitting many greens or making anything, but I knew that I had to keep it together and grind,” said Nienhaus, a Penn State recruit. “So what I was doing was I was getting a lot of up and downs, keeping it together and taking every shot shot-by-shot.”
Nienhaus had eight pars and just one double bogey on the front nine. She carded bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15 but finished strong with a birdie on 17 and a near-birdie on 18.
“What I’ve learned about playing multiple-day tournaments, to me the first day is always key,” she said. “Because you can get yourself out of position the first day, but if you keep a steady pace every single day, you’re right up there on the last day. So I think that I put myself in a good position going into (the second round).”
Biermann, the defending Missouri Class 2 champion, shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine thanks to a trio of double bogeys but had a 1-over 37 on a back nine that included a birdie on No. 16.
“It was a rough day,” said Biermann, a Michigan State recruit. “I need to look back in my stats and see what went wrong because right now it feels so hazy. I just didn’t get much out of the round.”
Biermann is hoping to rebound into a higher position on Wednesday and Thursday.
“I can’t get down. There’s two more days,” she said. “Maybe I won’t win, but you never give up on the first day. The main goal (in the second round) and the next day is to just be positive and take it one shot at a time.”
The overall girls leaders are Lynn Lim, of Gallatin, Tenn., and Eubin Shim, of Waco, Texas, who each fired a 6-under 66.
Two boys players also shot a 66, as Kevin An, of Riverside, Calif., and J.J. Zimmer, of Humboldt, Tenn., share the lead after the opening round.
The top St. Louis-area boys players in the first round are both from the Metro East, as Althoff senior-to-be Avery Irwin carded a 2-over 74 and O’Fallon junior-to-be Caden Cannon was right behind him at 75.
Cannon chipped in a shot on the final hole to win the Prep Series-St. Louis event last week by one shot to earn his way into the St. Louis Junior.
His first round Tuesday on the same course as last week’s win didn’t give him quite the same feeling.
“I didn’t feel like it went terribly well. I had about three three-putts (Tuesday), missed a couple greens and just didn’t really feel well hitting it,” Cannon said. “I’m going to go home and hit hundreds, thousands of balls. Get my swing back, get back confident and go deep (Wednesday).”
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
St. Louis Junior boys golf tournament
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.