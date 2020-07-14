Lewis follows qualifier win with strong opening round in AJGA St. Louis Junior

ALTON — The tournament wasn’t played where it was originally supposed to be in the shadows of Six Flags St. Louis, but Riley Lewis did embark on a bit of a roller coaster ride Tuesday.

The Edwardsville High junior-to-be parlayed birdies on the first two holes into an early lead in the American Junior Golf Association’s St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Then came a rough stretch, an eagle and another rough stretch that left Lewis with a 4-over-par 76 and a tie for 12th place after the first of three rounds.

“I started off with the two birdies and then I doubled the same hole (No. 7) I doubled in the qualifier (on Sunday),” she said. “Then I hit a really good shot on the par 3 (No. 8), but it just hit and bounced right into the bunker. But then I bounced back with the eagle, and then I didn’t finish as strong as I hoped.”

The two early birdies put Lewis’ name at the top of the leaderboard and it stayed in that vicinity through the first six holes after she connected on four successive pars. But the double bogey on No. 7 and the bogey on No. 8 left her with a 1-over 37 at the turn.

The highlight of her round came on the par-4 No. 11 when her 140-yard chip shot ended up in the hole for a 2.