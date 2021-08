Vanderheyden carded a 76 to finish third and lead the Panthers to the Class 2A Marion Regional team championship last fall. The returning All-Metro third-team selection had a second-place finish at the Belleville West Invitational and also posted a pair of third-place showings at the Alton Marquette Blast Off and the Edwardsville Challenge. She paired with teammate Reagan Martin to win this year's Alton Kick-Off Scramble/Shamble.