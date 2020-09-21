Marissa's Quigley stays steady on way to Cahokia Conference medalist crown

RED BUD — Olivia Quigley didn't show many emotions Monday at North County Country Club, simply blinking when a par putt hit the lip of the cup on her final hole and took a sharp left turn away.
But the Marissa High senior allowed herself a small grin when she was crowned the individual medalist of the Cahokia Conference girls golf tournament.
"This has been a goal I've wanted since freshman year," Quigley said. "I've finally chased it down. I've been climbing the ladder and so it's very exciting to get that goal."
Quigley shot a 14-over-par 84, edging Columbia's Malia Kossina (16-over 86) and Salem's Lauren Ice (19-over 89) for the individual crown.
Though Quigley's final score narrowly missed being one shot better as she closed out the victory, her cool demeanor was typical of her performance. Quigley finished with four pars and two birdies.
"That was frustrating and I wanted that for par, but you can't always have it," Quigley said.
Ice led Salem to the team title with a four-player score of 373.
Columbia (392) and Breese Central (444) rounded out the top three teams.
"We've had a good year, and all the girls played well today," Salem coach Melissa Cantrell said. "I'm very happy and proud of the girls."
North County Country Club presented a unique situation for an 18-hole tournament.
With there only being nine holes, each player got two chances at each hole. That was something Quigley enjoyed.
Competing more than 20 times in her career on the same course didn't hurt.
"She could draw a map of this course (off of memory)," Marissa coach Justin Maynard said. "She's very familiar with the course and the type of player she is, she had a plan and implemented it."
Seeing his senior climb the ladder and grab a conference title was something Maynard envisioned since her first year on his team.
Quigley finished tied for third last season, seventh as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
"Never coached anyone who has that work ethic," Maynard said. "She came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. She set personal goals every year."
