Martin grabs medalist honors to help O'Fallon girls to eighth successive Goalby/Haas crown

BELLEVILLE — Reagan Martin stashed the golf clubs for a full week in late July.

The O'Fallon High senior didn't even think about the sport as she frolicked along the beaches of Florida.

"It's good to step back and relax for a little bit," Martin said of the 7-day vacation.

The long-hitter did some sightseeing and gorged on gourmet meals with her extended family of around 20 at Santa Rosa Beach.

The break appears to have done wonders to her already strong game.

Martin fired a 1-under-par 35 on Thursday to claim medalist honors in the Goalby/Haas Classic at St. Clair Country Club.

She finished one stroke ahead of Althoff junior Addison Laramore, who carded an even-par 36.

Martin's stellar effort helped the Panthers roll to their eighth successive team title with a blistering four-player score of 148. Columbia placed second (182) followed by Belleville East (188).

The tournament honors Bob Goalby, a Belleville native who won The Masters in 1968. Goalby used to attend the tournament on a regular basis and hand out trophies after play. He died in January at the age of 92. An 11-time winner on the PGA tour, Goalby began playing in 1958.

Martin, who has given a verbal commitment to attend Drury University in Springfield, recorded four birdies and two pars on the way to one of the best nine-hole scores of her career. She says the mini-break refreshed her batteries in time for the start of the high school campaign.

"She's not one of those kids that has to be out on the course every single day," said her father Ryan. "Her taking a breather knowing the season is coming up was a good thing."

Martin soaked in the sun and simply chilled out.

"I was just focused on having a real good time with my family and nothing else," Martin said.

Martin is the ringleader of a balanced team that carries state championship hopes into the campaign.

"My goal is always the end goal and that's to be ready at the end of the season," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "This is just one step in what we're trying to do."

O'Fallon senior Ava Pace and sophomore Shaylee Ficken finished in a tie for third with 37's. Senior Valerie Meinkoth was fifth with a 39.

Laramore finished just one shot back with a strong two-birdie effort.

"I hit the ball well, chipped well, but my putting could have been a little better," Laramore said. "I definitely could have played better. I'm still happy with it."

Althoff junior Parker Bruening fired a 1-under 35 to tie for medalist honors in the boys division along with O'Fallon senior Hunter Ficken. Althoff senior Max Bruening finished one shot back at 36.

Parker had one birdie and eight pars.

"I was steady, that's what I wanted to do," Parker said.

Although Max holds a slight advantage in the battle of the brothers, Parker is rising fast.

"The best thing is that we push each other to get better," Parker said. "I still go to him for advice, he's got more experience But it's just fun to be out there with him all the time."

Althoff won the team crown with a 146, edging O'Fallon by one shot. It was the Crusaders' first Goalby/Haas title since 2019. O'Fallon had won the previous two championships of the prestigious early-season event.

Ficken was 2-under with two holes to play before a bogey pushed him into a tie with Parker Bruening.