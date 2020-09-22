Mascoutah's Florek continues turnaround with co-medalist effort in O'Fallon Invitational

Florek is ready to defend her MVC title in the conference tournament next week at Belk Park.

"I can't wait," she said.

Johnson turned in an up-and-down, yet impressive, performance Tuesday.

She carded an eagle and just missed a hole-in-one with one of three birdies. She also recorded a double bogey.

"My irons were good, but my putting was terrible," she said. "Three, three-putts. Too many."

Johnson has helped replaced Riley Lewis at the top of the Tigers lineup. Lewis, who won or shared medalist honors in the talent-rich O'Fallon tournament each of the last two years, left the squad earlier in the season to concentrate on junior events.

The Tigers have managed to overcome the loss.

"We're fine," Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said.

O'Fallon placed three golfers in the top five and used a balanced attack to run away with the crown.

Dylan Kirchoff led the way with a 4-over 76 — good enough for third place in the individual race. Reagan Martin (77) and Maddie Vanderheyden (78) finished fourth and fifth. Chloe Davidson (83) rounded out the scoring.