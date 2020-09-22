Mascoutah's Florek continues turnaround with co-medalist effort in O'Fallon Invitational

SHILOH — Sophia Florek knew her putter wasn't really to blame.
Still, the Mascoutah High sophomore had to make some kind of change after an early-season slump.
So she sent her fancy TaylorMade Spider X putter to the bench.
"I put it in the garage and said goodbye to it," Florek said.
The move appears to have worked.
Florek fired a blistering 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday to share medalist honors in the O'Fallon Lady Panther Invitational at Tamarack Golf Course. Edwardsville sophomore Nicole Johnson also carded a 73.
O'Fallon captured the team title for the fourth successive season with a four-player total of 314. Edwardsville was second (333), followed by Belleville East (350).
Florek got a piece of the spotlight with a career-tying effort. She grabbed a share of her second tournament title after winning the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament last fall as a freshman.
And the putter change has played a role in the revival.
"Maybe it's a mental thing," Florek said. "Whatever — I feel pretty good about the way I'm playing now."
With good reason.
Florek recorded three birdies and four bogeys during a consistent 4-hour, 15-minute round. She avoided a blowup hole that proved costly to many of the golfers.
And she has a new Odyssey Two Ball putter to thank for the turnaround.
After shooting an 83 during the Metro East Classic at Far Oaks Golf Course late last month, Florek knew a change was needed. Mascoutah coach Mary Ann Kolda brought over three or four new putters for Florek to look over.
Florek apparently picked out a winner.
"I'm staying with this one," Florek said.
Explained Kolda, "Her scores just weren't in line with her ability to play the game."
Her father Ryan also sanctioned the move.
"She just needed something different," he said.
Sophia, who took up golf in the seventh grade, has developed into a strong postseason threat due to her recently hot play.
Ironically, she isn't even the top player in her family. Her younger brother Jacob, who is an eighth-grader at Mascoutah Middle School, recently fired a 69.
"He can beat me — no doubt," she said.
Florek made her tournament debut in an AJGA event at Tamarack as a 12-year-old. She remembers shooting a 50 on the front nine compared to a 36 on Tuesday.
"Things are starting to click, I feel so much better," she says.
Florek is ready to defend her MVC title in the conference tournament next week at Belk Park.
"I can't wait," she said.
Johnson turned in an up-and-down, yet impressive, performance Tuesday.
She carded an eagle and just missed a hole-in-one with one of three birdies. She also recorded a double bogey.
"My irons were good, but my putting was terrible," she said. "Three, three-putts. Too many."
Johnson has helped replaced Riley Lewis at the top of the Tigers lineup. Lewis, who won or shared medalist honors in the talent-rich O'Fallon tournament each of the last two years, left the squad earlier in the season to concentrate on junior events.
The Tigers have managed to overcome the loss.
"We're fine," Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said.
O'Fallon placed three golfers in the top five and used a balanced attack to run away with the crown.
Dylan Kirchoff led the way with a 4-over 76 — good enough for third place in the individual race. Reagan Martin (77) and Maddie Vanderheyden (78) finished fourth and fifth. Chloe Davidson (83) rounded out the scoring.
The Panthers have won eight of the nine tournaments they have entered this season. Plus, they hold a 17-shot lead in the Southwestern Conference Tournament, which will conclude next week.
"We've got a lot of girls working hard and a lot of girls playing well," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "We're just pretty consistent."
