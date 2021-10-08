Mascoutah's Florek knocking on door of 2A individual state crown

Sophia Florek may need to reconfigure her goals.
The Mascoutah High junior entered the Class 2A girls golf state tournament hoping to qualify for the second round of the two-day, 36-hole event that ends on Saturday.
Florek reached that objective — and so much more.
She fired a career-best 1-under-par 71 to sit in second place after the opening round of the tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
Florek is tied with two other players and stands just one shot behind Yorkville junior Mia Natividad (70) with 18 holes to play.
“Things just started going well,” Florek said. “I felt good on the range and I didn’t have any nerves.”
Florek was bothered by a case of butterflies two years ago when she qualified for the state tournament as a freshman. She did not make the cut after the first day, which allowed to set a goal of reaching the final round this time around.
“I came back bigger and stronger,” Florek said. “With a better mental game.”
Playing as an individual, Florek recorded two birdies Friday — both on par-3 holes. She began the round with three successive pars and finished with 15 overall.
“I just relaxed and started to let things happen,” Florek said.
Florek drilled a 25-foot putt on her fourth hole of the day to kick-start the round.
Now, she has another modest goal in mind for the final round.
“Anything in the top five would make me happy,” she said.
In the team race, O’Fallon narrowly slipped into Saturday’s final round with a four-player score of 326. The Panthers are in a two-way tie with Glenbrook North for eighth place, and only the top eight teams and ties out of 12 teams advanced to the final round.
Junior Reagan Martin led the charge with a 76, good enough for 21st overall. Senior Maddie Vanderheyden (81), junior Ava Pace (83) and junior Valerie Meinkoth (86) rounded out the scoring lineup.
The Panthers finished sixth in 2019.
Edwardsville junior Nicole Johnson fired a 74 and sits in a tie for 11th place.