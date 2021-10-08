Mascoutah's Florek knocking on door of 2A individual state crown

Sophia Florek may need to reconfigure her goals.

The Mascoutah High junior entered the Class 2A girls golf state tournament hoping to qualify for the second round of the two-day, 36-hole event that ends on Saturday.

Florek reached that objective — and so much more.

She fired a career-best 1-under-par 71 to sit in second place after the opening round of the tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Florek is tied with two other players and stands just one shot behind Yorkville junior Mia Natividad (70) with 18 holes to play.

“Things just started going well,” Florek said. “I felt good on the range and I didn’t have any nerves.”

Florek was bothered by a case of butterflies two years ago when she qualified for the state tournament as a freshman. She did not make the cut after the first day, which allowed to set a goal of reaching the final round this time around.

“I came back bigger and stronger,” Florek said. “With a better mental game.”

Playing as an individual, Florek recorded two birdies Friday — both on par-3 holes. She began the round with three successive pars and finished with 15 overall.