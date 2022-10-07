Mascoutah's Florek poised for strong showing in Class 2A girls state tournament

Mascoutah girls golf coach Mary Ann Kolda has the utmost confidence in Sophia Florek when the senior standout hits the state golf stage this weekend.

“She's in the zone,” Kolda said. “I think she's going to fare well up at state. I honestly look for her to be in the top three, the way she's playing. I think she is ready and wanting it. I think she's finally realizing she can compete with these other kids.”

Florek is scheduled to tee off at 10:18 a.m. Friday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur, as she and 111 other hopefuls will vie for the Class 2A state championship.

After a sizzling round of 3-under 69 to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament, another strong round of 1-under 71 to finish tied for second at the Collinsville Regional and a solid showing of 6-over 78 at the O'Fallon Sectional, Florek seems to be firing on all cylinders heading into state.

“I feel like I am pretty good in all areas,” she said. “Honestly, I think it's a mixture of all (aspects of her game). I think it's all doing OK. I just needed to touch up on putting, but that didn't take much.”

Florek will have plenty of state tourney experience to draw upon this weekend.

She finished tied for 87th place her freshman year, would have qualified for state as sophomore if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't wiped it out and then posted a strong seventh-place finish in Class 2A last fall.

“Last year, she was the only (2A golfer) in the Metro East that got a medal,” Kolda said. “No one from O'Fallon. No one from Edwardsville. None of them.”

Florek posted a two-day total of 71-77-148 to earn that medal. The 1-under 71 in the opening round left her in a strong spot as she was tied for second, just one shot off the lead, going into the final round. But the 77 on the second day temporarily left a bad aftertaste for Florek.

“I didn't play that well the second day, but I still got seventh,” she said. “So I remember the mentality of, 'It is what it is.' I'm at state. If I shoot good, I shoot good. If I shoot bad, I shoot bad. That's going to be my mentality for state this year.”

Florek said she learned a lesson in that second round she will carry with her to Decatur this weekend.

“After the first day, I just learned to go in with the mentality of no pressure and just have fun,” she said. “The second day, on the first tee shot, I was really nervous and the first day I wasn't. I normally don't feel nerves, so if I feel nerves, I just need to somehow mentally tell myself it's OK.”

Kolda said that mentality is something she's seen blossom in Florek over the three years she has coached her.

“I think she has the maturity of being able to move forward when she has a bad hole,” Kolda said. “When you're younger, it's like the whole world just fell on you. But I think she's getting more into playing every shot instead of walking out and saying, 'I have to shoot a 68 or 69.' She's maturing to where she understands the course management of this game. And that's what it is. It's one shot at a time.”

Sophia won't be the only Florek competing at the state tournament this weekend. Her sophomore brother, Jacob, also qualified for state and will be playing at the Class 2A boys tourney at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

“It's nice to have a practice buddy. We're always motivating each other,” Sophia said. “It's healthy competition. We do compete, but honestly we don't get mad at each other.”

Well, at least most of the time.

“We played a scramble earlier this year and we shot a 60 and won it,” Sophia said. “But we had a bogey and it was bad because it was like one of the only times we fought ever.”

Jacob won the MVC boys tourney, so the Floreks hold the rare distinction of winning both conference tourneys in the same year.

“It's really cool to have a sibling duo do it the same year,” Sophia said. “It's my senior year, so it'll never be able to happen for us again. I'm really proud of him for winning because he's only a sophomore.”

Even though she's older and more experienced, Sophia isn't afraid to seek tutelage from her younger brother on an aspect of her game that might be lagging.

“When we practice and play, I always ask him for advice because he's really good at short game,” she said. “So, pretty much all my chipping and short game goes to him because he's always helping me.”

Besides the sibling players, the family also includes dad Ryan, who is Kolda's assistant coach, and mom Amy.

“They're a golf family and they invest a lot of time in it,” Kolda said. “Ryan's a scratch golfer, if not better. Her mom doesn't golf, but she's their biggest cheerleader.”

After competing at state this weekend, Sophia will turn her attention toward her future, which will hopefully include playing golf in college.