Mascoutah's Florek rallies for second-place 2A regional finish; O'Fallon cruises to another team title

Sophia Florek has a theory.

The Mascoutah High sophomore golfer believes it’s not the start that counts — it’s the finish.

Florek tested that principle Wednesday with a strong close in the Class 2A Marion Regional at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

The diminutive Florek overcame a slow start with a fast finish to post a 4-over-par 75, good enough for second place in the 64-player affair in Williamson County.

“I’ve always thought that you focus on the back (nine), not the front,” she said. “I kind of rolled with that today and it worked.”

Florek advanced to play as an individual in the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional on Tuesday at the University of Illinois.

Florek began slowly with three bogeys and a double bogey. She sat at 5 over after five holes.

“I decided to restart,” she said. “I knew (all) the scores weren’t going to be the best, so I still had a chance. So I fought hard.”

Florek shot 41 on the front nine, but rallied for a 34 over the final nine holes. She was 1 under on the closing 13 holes.