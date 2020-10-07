Mascoutah's Florek rallies for second-place 2A regional finish; O'Fallon cruises to another team title

Sophia Florek has a theory.
The Mascoutah High sophomore golfer believes it’s not the start that counts — it’s the finish.
Florek tested that principle Wednesday with a strong close in the Class 2A Marion Regional at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.
The diminutive Florek overcame a slow start with a fast finish to post a 4-over-par 75, good enough for second place in the 64-player affair in Williamson County.
“I’ve always thought that you focus on the back (nine), not the front,” she said. “I kind of rolled with that today and it worked.”
Florek advanced to play as an individual in the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional on Tuesday at the University of Illinois.
Florek began slowly with three bogeys and a double bogey. She sat at 5 over after five holes.
“I decided to restart,” she said. “I knew (all) the scores weren’t going to be the best, so I still had a chance. So I fought hard.”
Florek shot 41 on the front nine, but rallied for a 34 over the final nine holes. She was 1 under on the closing 13 holes.
“If you end on a good note, you’ll pick up two to three shots in every tournament," she said.
Florek recorded four birdies. She drilled a 50-foot putt midway through the round to kick-start her rally.
O’FALLON WINS AGAIN
The O’Fallon High girls golf machine keeps on rolling.
The Panthers captured their 12th tournament title of the season by cruising to the championship of the Class 2A Marion Regional.
O’Fallon finished with a four-player score of 316, well ahead of second-place Edwardsville (344).
The two Southwestern Conference rivals qualify for the Champaign Centennial Sectional on Tuesday at the University of Illinois course in Savoy.
O’Fallon has won the last 10 tournaments it has entered, including victories in the Southwestern Conference Tournament, Gary Bair Invitational, Metro East Shootout and Alton Marquette Blastoff.
Junior Maddie Vanderheyden led the way on Wednesday with a 5-over-par 76, good for third place in the individual standings. Senior Dylan Kirchoff added a 77 followed by Reagan Martin (78) and Chloe Davidson (85).
Edwardsville sophomore Nicole Johnson and junior Grace Daech powered Edwardsville — each shooting 81. Caitlyn Dicks (87) and Sydney Weedman (95) also contributed to the attack.
It was the Tigers' fifth successive runner-up finish in regional play.
O’Fallon, which has won five successive regional titles, set a school record by recording back-to-back 294 scores in winning the Southwestern Conference Tournament.
The Panthers, who finished sixth at state last season, placed second to Edwardsville in the Belleville West Invitational Tournament on August. 21 at The Orchards Golf Club. It was their only tournament setback this season.
Marion junior Sarah Capel took medalist honors with a 2-over 74.
The top two teams and the top four individual not associated with a qualifying team moved onto sectional play.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, the sectional tournament will be the final tournament of the season.
