McLaughlin in position to defend Metropolitan girls title; Kijanko shines in boys division

LADUE — Avery McLaughlin gets a reminder every day at school.

The Visitation Academy sophomore-to-be just needs to look at the banners in the school gymnasium to realize the importance of her mother, Libby.

"You can't miss it, her name is on almost all of them," Avery said.

Libby Mooney, as she was known in high school, finished second at the Missouri High School Activates Association state golf tournament in 1992 and 1993. Mooney helped Visitation to a second-place team finish as a senior.

Now, Avery is trying to follow in mom's footsteps.

McLaughlin fired a 6-over-par-77 on Monday to sit in third place in the 23rd Metropolitan Junior Amateur Golf Championship at The Bogey Club in Ladue.

Peyton Cusick, who will be a senior at Marquette High in the fall, carded a 4-over-75 to grab the lead in the two-day, 36-hole affair that will conclude on Tuesday.

Audrey Cain, a recent graduate of Alton Marquette who is heading to McKendree University, shot a 76 to stand in second place in the Under-19 event.

McLaughlin gives plenty of credit for her success to her mother, who also serves as her coach.

The two have had some serious battles for the top spot in the athletic family, which also includes Luke, a sophomore golfer at Priory.

"We play a lot together," Libby says of her outings with Avery. "Pretty often she hits it 100 yards past me. But, I can stay there with her. I've been playing the game longer."

Libby helped kick-start the Visitation program in the 1990s. Overall, the Vivettes have won four state titles including last year's Class 2 crown. The Town and Country school has 18 top-four finishes.

"I don't think about whether I can be better than her," Avery said. "I just try and do my best."

Avery recorded a hole-in-one at Bellerive Country Club, her home course, in April. She has been playing well ever since.

McLaughlin, the defending tournament champion, recorded a pair of birdies on Monday and stayed out of any serious trouble.

"I've been working hard at being steady," McLaughlin said. "Trying to hit fairways and be as consistent as possible."

McLaughlin averaged 5.2 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds as a freshman starter on the basketball team last winter.

Yet golf remains her top priority. For now.

"I'm a golfer, who plays basketball," McLaughlin joked.

McLaughlin would love to claim back-to-back championships in the prestigious event. Momo Kikuchi, a former Pattonville High standout, won the crown in 2019 and 2020.

"It all about playing well and getting your name out there," McLaughlin said. "I think I've been going that."

Cusick is having a solid summer after winning a three-day junior tournament at Purdue University earlier this month. She finished 13th in the Class 4 state tournament last fall and is hoping to build up some summer momentum to carry into her final high school campaign, which begins in August.

"I'm perfectly fine with the way I'm playing," Cusick said. "There were a few shots I'd like to have back, but that's normal."

Kolton Kijanko turned heads in the boys U13 division with a blistering 1-under-70. He is tied with Caden Fehr for the top spot.

An eighth-grader at Bryan Middle School in the Francis Howell School District, Kijanko recorded a whopping five birdies to post the best tournament score of his career.

"I felt good when I woke up and I kept it going," Kijanko said. "I was just pretty consistent with all of my shots."

Kijanko, who was even at the turn, shined on the greens all day long with a trio of putts for birdies. He is having a good month after winning a Hurricane Junior Tour event at The Falls Golf Club in O'Fallon, Mo. over the weekend.

Ryan Hopwood, who will be a junior at Marquette, took the lead in the boys U19 division with a 3-over 68. He leads Andy Hennen by one shot.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.