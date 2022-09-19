Mehlville's Brown announces presence with strong start to freshman season

Mehlville High freshman Eva Brown has a large — but very attainable — goal.

“I have a goal of winning state,” she said. “I know it's a big goal, but I feel like we can get there if we just play solid golf. Just play the way I play and not try anything I feel uncomfortable with.”

That goal is within reach because of the way Brown has burst upon the high school golf scene this season.

Brown came out of the gates red-hot with convincing victories in her first two tournaments, and she continued her strong play in the next two events.

Outstanding results in recent seasons on the junior circuit put Brown square on the radar of promising upcoming players and first-year Panthers coach Steve Kress is now reaping the benefits.

“I went and saw her once before the season started at Annbriar (Golf Course) and I just knew we had a player,” Kress said. “When I got to see her play more and watch her course management, I realized she was very special.”

Brown announced her presence Sept. 8, when she fired a sizzling 7-under-par 65 at The Links at Dardenne to win the Lindbergh Tournament by four strokes.

“I did like how I was playing,” she said. “I was pretty happy with how I finished. There's always some holes or putts that I want to take back or think I could have done better on, but in the end it worked out. It was a good day.”

Brown said it was a tough early hole that helped boost the rest of her strong round.

“I had this one bogey on the front nine, but I feel like that bogey motivated me to go lower,” she said. “On the last three holes on the front nine, I went 4 under. After that bogey, I got an eagle. It just kept on going. My drives were solid and I was making putts. Everything was going right. I still regret some birdie misses, but looking back I still think it was solid.”

Brown had the chance to go lower than her 65 but just misfired on her final hole.

“I tried to go for an eagle putt about 15 feet, but flew it past like six feet,” she said. “I got the birdie, but I felt like I knew that I was going low (with her score) heading into that last hole, so I wanted to try and go even lower with that eagle putt.”

Kress was impressed with his new standout's first tournament showing.

“I have to travel around to see my other players, so I'm only seeing glimpses of some holes, but I knew it was going well when I came back and the scores were coming in,” he said. “She was firing on all cylinders that day. Things were dropping and you've got to have a little bit of luck. I saw some neat things as a new coach that tells me she's going to be a very, very good player.”

Brown continued her sizzling start four days later when she posted a 4-under 69 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club to win the Ste. Genevieve Tournament by two shots.

“I felt pretty happy with that round, I still regret some putts. I missed a couple short little putts that I could always look back on and say I should have took that back,” she said. “It was pretty solid, that round. I feel like I was putting OK, good enough to make birdie putts. My driver was consistent, so I could just go over the trees to the green.”

Brown followed that up the very next day with a 1-over 73 to tie for fourth place in the Summit Tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club.

“I didn't like how I putted. The greens were a little slow for me,” she said. “I did a lot of long game work when we got there and I should have done more short game work. It was an OK round. I think I should have done a little better. A lot better, actually.”

In her third tourney in three days, Brown carded a 6-over 76 on Wednesday to take fifth at the Angel Classic at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club.

“You see top of the leaderboard and top of the leaderboard (in the first two tourneys), you're just kind of expecting good scores,” Kress said. “But golf is one of those games that sometimes you don't get your breaks or you miss your putts or don't adjust to greens. So you know you're going to have your wins and sometimes you're not and you learn from those that you don't necessarily have your best round.”

The results that day may not have been what she wanted, but Brown did get a chance to play in the same group as defending Class 3 runner-up Audrey Rischer of Tolton.

“We talked a lot about college golf,” Brown said. “I talked to her about the process and what she has to do and what coaches look at.”

Brown will someday be at that point, but that day is still far away as she instead tries to achieve her goal of winning state in her freshman season with the Class 4 postseason getting under way in early October.

“I have some little things I need to tweak,” she said. “A bunch of short game work, for sure. Iron shots, lots and lots of iron shots. And putting. So, basically everything.”

Besides that big goal, Brown does have one other thing she'd like to accomplish this year.

“This year, I have a goal of trying to get some of my friends and others to join the golf team, just to prepare for next year,” she said. “They don't need to be amazing, I just want to show some people the game of golf, just to see how they like it. If they love it, great.”

Kress would love some extra reinforcements for next season and a freshman sensation as grounded as Brown is a phenomenal recruiting tool in the halls of Mehlville, whose last top-10 player in the state was Alisha Matthews from 2005-2007 (fourth, second and sixth at the state tourney, respectively).

“I know that we're losing some seniors, so it would be nice to get some interest in the middle schools and get a few more players coming in,” Kress said. “She's humble and a good teammate. Our girls are at this level and she's at another. You don't know how it's going to go, but they all embraced her. That's really nice.”