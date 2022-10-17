Mehlville's Brown poised to grab Class 3 individual title; Visitation leads team race

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After four-plus hours in windy and cold conditions, Eva Brown was eager for more.

The Mehlville High freshman had just bolted to the lead in the Class 3 state girls golf championships at Columbia Country Club with a 4-over-par 75 in first-round play on Monday.

Instead of ducking inside for a couple hours of warmth and relaxation, Brown downed an energy bar before heading back to the driving range.

"I feel like I need to work on some of my weaknesses from today as soon as possible," Brown said. "I'll probably be out here until sunset."

Brown turned in a strong performance on a day designed more for football than championship-caliber golf.

The 14-year-old carries a two-shot lead over Tolton junior Audrey Rischer into the final round of the two-day, 36-hole affair on Tuesday.

Visitation Academy sophomore Avery McLaughlin sits in third with a 78.

McLaughlin helped lead the Vivettes to a one-shot lead in the team standings.

Visitation posted a four-player score of 343 - two shots ahead of Glendale at 345. St. Dominic is in third (367) followed by Tolton (372).

Brown was among the first groups out at 9:30 a.m. Monday after the overnight frost had melted from the course. She recorded three successive pars with temperatures in upper 30s.

"It was cold and windy, but I just tried to play smart," Brown said. "I was thinking about every one of my shots and what would be the best decisions."

Mehlville coach Steve Kress was impressed with the way Brown handled the difficult conditions.

"Given the situation, a plus-4 on a day like this would be like a minus-1 round any other time," Kress said.

Brown managed to navigate the tight course with surprising accuracy. Plus, she sizzled on the green going the entire round without recording a three-putt.

"I wasn't too aggressive or too conservative," Brown said. "My drives could have been more consistent, but I didn't make too many mistakes."

Brown captured the district crown at Wolf Hollow outside of Washington with a 71 on Oct. 10. She also shot a season-best 65 in winning the Lindbergh Tournament on Sept. 8.

So far, she has passed every challenge.

Brown says she feels comfortable with a two-shot lead going into the final 18 holes. She is also anxious to be playing with the lead group, which will include Rischer, who finished second at last year's state tournament. Rischer bested Brown by five shots in the Angel Classic earlier this season.

"I feel like when I'm in with real good players, it makes me work even a little harder," Brown said. "I'm definitely looking forward to tomorrow."

Visitation senior Ava Sanford carded an 86 and sits in a three-way tie for seventh place. Sophomore Reese Robson (89) and junior Grace Fagan (90) give the well-balanced squad four players in the top 18 of the medalist race.

The Vivettes won the Class 2 state championship last fall with a 69-stroke triumph over Ursuline Academy. It was their fourth overall championship and first since 2008.

St. Dominic sophomore Annabelle Bush fired an 86 to sit in a tie for seventh place.