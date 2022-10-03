Meinkoth's redemption helps O'Fallon claim seventh state berth in eight seasons

CASEYVILLE, Ill. — O'Fallon senior Valerie Meinkoth took a moment to reflect during the long trek from the 17th green to the 18th tee box Monday during the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional girls golf tournament at Far Oaks Golf Course.

At the regional tournament last week, Meinkoth did not shoot well enough to have her score count toward the team total, and the Panthers lost by three strokes.

With one hole left in the sectional, she let herself exhale while breathing in the knowledge she had earned a large measure of redemption.

“I definitely reflected,” Meinkoth said. “I was realizing that I definitely was going to be shooting better than I have been.”

Meinkoth shot a 6-over-par 78, her first journey into the 70s since August 28, and helped O’Fallon finish as the sectional team runner-up to qualify for the 2A state tournament for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

The Panthers shot 318 and joined Sacred Heart-Griffin (312) and Normal University (319) as teams headed to the Illinois Class 2A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur.

Edwardsville claimed the top individual performer as senior Nicole Johnson took medalist honors with a 6-under par 66 but finished fourth with a 323 and fell short of a state team berth.

Meinkoth admitted to feeling nervous prior to her 8:39 a.m. tee time, and after a double-bogey on the third hole, she felt her game entering cruise control.

“I was content with how I was playing, but I kept telling myself, ‘You could be playing even better if you threw a few birdies in here,’ ” Mienkoth said.

She proceeded to birdie holes 9 and 10 and walked upon the 11th tee box at even par.

“Val is a great senior leader for us, and you know you’re going to get her best effort every time, whether she’s playing well or not playing well,” O’Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. “It was great to see her play well and be successful.”

Meinkoth joined fellow seniors Reagan Martin (72), Ava Pace (82) and Caitlyn Chor (86) as qualifying scores for the Panthers.

The top-10 individuals from non-qualifying teams also punched a ticket to the state tournament.

Triad junior Emma Hill had an eventful journey to an even-par 72, tying Martin for third place.

Hill began her round with a perfect drive that resulted in a terrible fairway lie. She reached the green on her approach shot and then sank a 40-foot birdie putt.

“I felt like the course was telling me, ‘Sorry for that bad lie, I’ll let you make this putt,’ ” Hill said.

She finished her front nine with a near albatross, hitting the pin with her second shot on the 465-yard par 5 and tapping in for eagle to make the turn at 1-under par.

Two holes later, Hill found the right side of the green with her drive on a 135-yard, par-3. Then, she watched as Lincoln-Way West junior Kaylee Dwyer landed her drive directly on top of Hill’s ball, sending golf balls scuttling across the green.

“I have never seen that before. What are the chances that happens,” Hill said.

Hill, who shot 81-81 in the two rounds of the state tournament as a sophomore, is grateful for another chance to compete against the best high school players in Illinois, hopefully with fewer oddities than she experienced Monday.

“I’m hoping to be top-10 this year,” Hill said.

Mascoutah senior Sophie Florek will try to repeat her top-10 state performance after shooting a 6-over 78 on Monday.

Florek birdied only one hole during her round but avoided major mistakes and big numbers.

“I just wanted to get pars, I didn’t want to go for anything crazy today and force birdies,” Florek said.

Despite medaling in a seventh-place tie at state last season, Florek feels there is even more she can accomplish, and like O’Fallon’s Mienkoth felt on Monday, she will have a sense of unfinished business on her mind.

“I want to try to redeem myself. I shot a 71 the first day and a 77 the second day, so I want to try to get back to the top again,” Florek said. “I love everything about the state tournament — the yardage, the competition. I’m really excited to go back.”

Other local state qualifiers included Triad junior Makenna Jensen and Belleville East junior Allison Brown, both who carded an 81.