MICDS senior Garrett Goltermann walked off the final hole of her high school golf career with a smile Tuesday afternoon.
“I left it all out there, did the best that I could,” she said. “You can’t ask for more than that.”
Goltermann bounced back from a rough first day to fire an 88 during the final round of the Class 1 state championships at Fremont Hills Country Club in downtown Nixa.
Her two-day score of 184 landed her in a tie for 16th place — one position away from claiming a medal.
“My putting was so much better today,” Goltermann said. “I had a lot more two-putts.”
She was able to par all of the par-5 holes expect one. Those long holes were her undoing during the first round Monday.
“That was a big uplifting moment for me,” Goltermann said. “Had a couple eights (the first day). This was so much better.”
Goltermann was somewhat disappointed in her first-round score of 96. So she choose to simply forget about the opening 18 holes.
“I had a relaxing night and got into the mood for (Tuesday),” she said.
Goltermann was making her fourth successive state tournament appearance. Her highest finish was a 13th-place effort last season.
A straight-A student, Goltermann will not play competitive golf in college.
“On the tee (Tuesday), I thought about that,” Goltermann said. “Kind of sad. But I’m ready to move on.”
MICDS senior Parker Perry used the term, “resilient,” to describe her bounce-back effort during the final round.
Perry fired a 10-over-par-81 during the second day to finish in fifth place in the individual standings with a two-day total of 165.
She shaved three shots off her opening-day total.
“I didn’t back down from a challenge and I’m really proud of myself for that,” Perry said.
Perry got her lone birdie on the third hole and played consistently well the rest of the round.
BURROUGHS GRABS A TEAM TROPHY
John Burroughs, led by senior Claire Pan, finished third in the team standings with a score of 790.
Springfield Catholic ran away with the crown with a 628 — 117 shots ahead of second-place Father Tolton (745).
Springfield Catholic senior Kayla Pfitzner took medalist honors with a 2-over-par 146 — five shots ahead of teammate Reagan Zibilski.
Pan shot an 82 in the final round and finished with a two-day total of 166 — good enough for sixth place. Her teammate Ann Zhang placed 12th with a 178 followed by Teresa Jiang (39th) and Emma Kovalic (71st).
The Bombers won the state title last season and placed third in 2017.
Villa Duchesne senior Emma Buell carded a 171 and finished in a tie for eighth place.