MICDS senior Parker Perry won a postseason medalist title for the third time in her career Tuesday by capturing the Class 1 District 2 girls golf title Tuesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Perry shot a 7-over-par 78 to win individual honors by three shots over Tolton's Jayden Berrey and Mexico's Lillian Knipfel, who tied for second with an 81.
Perry's round helped MICDS to a team score of 361 for a runner-up finish behind Tolton's 356. Both teams advanced to the Class 1 Sectional 1 tournament, scheduled for Monday at the Country Club of Missouri.
Also contributing to the MICDS team total was an 89 from sophomore Katie Mikulec, a 90 from senior Garrett Goltermann and a 103 by senior Zoya Qayyum.
A third-place finisher at last season's Class 1 state tournament, Perry won both district and sectional medalist titles as a junior.
Her 79 on Tuesday was her second sub-80 round of the season. She shot a 76 in the Angel Classic at Quail Creek.
Tolton, which was the AAA conference runner-up last week, had Berrey's 82 joined by an 86 from Ali Golden, a 93 by Sidney Fessler and a 95 by Madeline Fallis.