Missouri girls golf spotlight: Marquette's Cusick prepared to make noise in final district tournament

That disappointment has served as a motivating factor this season for Cusick.

“That's kind of part of her maturity, realizing what it takes to get there and then keeping your mental game there throughout the entire round,” Devine said. “Now she knows she can fully be confident knowing she's going to score those low scores, so now it's about staying calm and sticking to your game.”

With the sectional round having been eliminated prior to last season, the district tournament now is the gateway to a state berth.

The top two teams, along with the top 12 individuals (and ties) not on one of those teams, advance to the Class 4 state tournament Oct. 18-19 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

“St. Joe's is top class, but looking at the scores from the area, I really think we can have a good showing,” Devine said. “I think we can definitely compete for that second place. The goal is definitely to try and get a team to state, which we haven't done in a couple years at Marquette (2016 was the last time).”

If the Mustangs can't make it to state as a team, Cusick is still overwhelmingly likely to qualify as an individual. Either way, she is heading into the stretch run playing what she and her coach both feel is the best golf of her high school career.

“This last summer, I feel like I improved a lot. I had one bad round the whole summer. Ever since then, it's just been pretty consistent,” Cusick said. “My putting has definitely improved. I putt on a putting mat in the basement when I have time. And I go to the range and practice every single day. So, I feel like I've been putting the time and effort into it. That definitely helps with the lower scores.”