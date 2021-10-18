Missouri girls golf state tournament roundup: Visitation, Villa Duchesne on verge of team championships

Julie Jones didn’t want to brag.
The Visitation Academy girls golf coach tried her best to refrain from sounding conceited.
But Jones knew at the beginning of the season her team had a good chance of winning a state championship.
“It’s been on our radar since the start of the season,” Jones said.
That lofty goal is very close to becoming a reality.
The Vivettes fired a four-player score of 333 to take a commanding 42-shot lead in the opening round of the Class 2 state tournament Monday at Columbia Country Club.
Visitation, which is in line for its fourth championship but first since 2008, is well clear of second-place Ursuline Academy (375). Kirksville sits in third (398), followed by Smithville (407).
The two-day, 36-hole affair concludes with the final round Tuesday.
The Vivettes sport a deep team led by senior Lucy Trover, who carded a 7-over-par 78 on Monday, good enough for third place in the individual race. She sits six shots behind Marlene Edgeman (72) of Marshfield.
"We’ve been working really hard all year and it’s cool to see it finally paying off in the end,” Trover said. “We had the idea what the competition would be and that our team was pretty good.”
Freshman Avery McLaughlin backed up Trover with a strong 81 for sixth place. Grace Fagan (86, 10th) and Ava Sanford (88) rounded out the lineup.
“These girls are perfectionists, so if you ask them they’ll say they left a couple strokes out there,” said Jones, a former golf standout at Mizzou. “But they really played well. They did what they needed to do out there.”
Trover got the ball rolling with five successive pars to begin her round. She drilled a pair of long putts to stay at even par.
“I just kept everything in play,” said Trover, who never shot higher than a bogey.
Trover finished 12th at state last fall and helped her team to a third-place finish. She came into this year’s tournament with her eyes set on the top prize, both individually and for her team.
Morgan Franke paced the Ursuline attack with an 86. Grace Theiss (94), Taylor Wuennenberg (96) and Molly Fagan (99) rounded out the scoring.
Westminster senior Ellie Johnson fired an 80 and sits in a tie for fourth place. Clayton senior Natalie Noonan carded an 81 and is in a tie for sixth.
Villa Duchesne leads in Class 1
The Saints hold a 27-shot lead over Centralia in the battle for first place in the team standings of the Class 1 championship at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Villa Duchesne posted a 377 score, followed by Centralia (404) and New Covenant (405).
Emma Haas, Ryan Harper, Louisa Klebe all fired 22-over 94s to sit in a three-way tie for sixth place. Kate Fesler followed with a 95.
Savannah Thessing of New Covenant (86) holds a lead over Madison Jessen (88) of East Buchanan in the medalist race.
Webster Groves third in Class 3
Senior Jenna Clark fired a 5-over 77 to help the Statesmen to a 354, good enough for third place in the Class 3 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Springfield Catholic (307) has a commanding team lead, followed by Tolton (352).
Sarah Ewing shot an 88 for Webster Groves. Cate Nakatani (94) and Ellie Nakatani rounded out a solid team effort.
"We're sitting in a pretty good spot," Webster Groves coach Cary Morrison said. "Everybody is in their rooms right now looking at what didn't go right (Monday) and what I need to do to be better (Tuesday)."
Morrison said the Statesmen will be looking for their highest finish the 1985 team placed second.
"It's just a matter execution (Tuesday) — with a little more pressure," Morrison said.