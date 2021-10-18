Missouri girls golf state tournament roundup: Visitation, Villa Duchesne on verge of team championships

Freshman Avery McLaughlin backed up Trover with a strong 81 for sixth place. Grace Fagan (86, 10th) and Ava Sanford (88) rounded out the lineup.

“These girls are perfectionists, so if you ask them they’ll say they left a couple strokes out there,” said Jones, a former golf standout at Mizzou. “But they really played well. They did what they needed to do out there.”

Trover got the ball rolling with five successive pars to begin her round. She drilled a pair of long putts to stay at even par.

“I just kept everything in play,” said Trover, who never shot higher than a bogey.

Trover finished 12th at state last fall and helped her team to a third-place finish. She came into this year’s tournament with her eyes set on the top prize, both individually and for her team.

Morgan Franke paced the Ursuline attack with an 86. Grace Theiss (94), Taylor Wuennenberg (96) and Molly Fagan (99) rounded out the scoring.

Westminster senior Ellie Johnson fired an 80 and sits in a tie for fourth place. Clayton senior Natalie Noonan carded an 81 and is in a tie for sixth.

Villa Duchesne leads in Class 1