Missouri girls golf state tournament spotlight: St. Joseph's aims to push record title streak to six

As of this weekend, the Springfield forecast calls for sunny skies and 71 degrees for both rounds Monday and Tuesday.

“One thing about it is that every year there's new weather conditions, so hopefully this year it will just be sunny,” Arro said. “But I feel like we know how to play in every type of situation.”

Andrews was fourth in the district tournament at Woods Fort.

She uses a mental exercise to help her deal with the stress of playing in a high-stakes tournament.

“We've put in the work, now we just need to go enjoy it,” she said. “One thing I always try to do whenever I play in tournaments is just act like I'm playing a nine-hole round with my friends because the worst thing you can do is work yourself up and get nervous.”

That kind of edge is exactly what Fromuth is looking for from her team, which planned to play a practice round Saturday at Rivercut rather than Sunday, when most other teams do it.

“I gave them this thing to read. It's out of a book called 'The Edge' and it's all about sports. I'm not a rah-rah person, but we just give little things like this for them to think about and to read. I told them to make sure they bring it with them, so it's in their bag,” Fromuth said. “We certainly have an edge because they're golfers. They play all summer and they practice. An hour is not practice, three to four hours off and on, all day sometimes, is. We're hoping this edge helps us.”