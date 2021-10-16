Missouri girls golf state tournament spotlight: St. Joseph's aims to push record title streak to six

KC Lenox knew what she walking into with a girls golf program with super high expectations every year.
And she wouldn't want it any other way.
A freshman, Lenox will join another postseason newcomer and a trio of veterans as part of the group of five for powerhouse St. Joseph's Academy when they tee off Monday morning in the Class 4 girls golf state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
“I've never been part of a team, so it's definitely been nice to always have people I can lean on,” said Lenox, who finished fifth individually earlier this week in the district tournament. “And it's been pretty exciting to see how I've been doing. I've definitely had some not-so-great rounds, but I'm excited for state. There definitely are some nerves, but I'm super excited to see what I can do and to see what my teammates can do as well.”
Lenox and first-time state participant Ellie Davenport will team with seniors Mia Rallo and Izzy Arro and junior Rylie Andrews in the Angels' quest for a sixth successive team state championship.
Rallo will be vying to join her sister Nicole Rallo, as well as Grace Aromondo and Drew Nienhaus, as four-time team champions. Arro will be shooting for her third team title and Andrews her second.
As a varsity freshman on a state team herself three years ago, Mia Rallo has been impressed with how Lenox has meshed in with an experienced squad of high school golfers.
“We thought that she was going to be more nervous than she was, but she just came out there like a rock star and we're like, 'How do you even do it?' ” Rallo said. “Because my freshman year, I was so nervous. I had different goals my freshman year, like don't mess up for the team and just focus. For her, she doesn't have anything to worry about. She's been really solid to keep the nerves together.”
There's one aspect of the trip to state Lenox is looking forward to before even stepping out on to the big stage.
“I love every night before a tournament that we're on the road for, we all go into Fro's room and just talk about the plan,” she said of Angels coach Carol Fromuth. “I really enjoy that.”
That was music to her coach's ears.
“I was interested that KC talked about the night before,” Fromuth said. “We go over it hole by hole and you wonder whether they're paying any attention or not. They're all pretty good students, period. Golfers usually are. They have to because it's a mental game.”
Davenport is the other newcomer on the state scene. The senior has waited in the wings for three years for her opportunity and she has made the most of it.
Davenport edged out sophomore Isabella Buckley for the Angels' No. 5 spot at last Monday's Class 4 District 2 tournament and took her chance and ran with it, tying for seventh place individually at Woods Fort Golf Course.
Davenport said she's ready for what state has to offer in her final go-around as a high school golfer.
“Definitely watching them last year at state was really fun and just kind of getting an overview of what it would be like, one thing I remember is just be confident in my game and just go out, have fun and play like I know I can,” she said. “I definitely think it's going to feel weird when it actually sets in that it's the last time. I definitely try to cherish every moment we've had.”
Rallo enters her final state tourney on a good roll with a second-place district finish at Woods Fort. With three state appearances already under her belt, Rallo knows exactly what she needs to do to prepare.
“Besides golf, it's just like mentally preparing for the stress and the nerves because it's going to be nerve-wracking,” she said. “Other than that, just make sure the driver's going good and the short game is going good because that's the main thing that you need to work on for Rivercut.”
In her two previous state experiences, Arro, who was right behind Rallo at district with a third-place finish, has had the pleasure of dealing with two days of brutally windy conditions (two years ago at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club) and the first day of competition being wiped out by a massive rain event (last year at Dalhousie Golf Club).
As of this weekend, the Springfield forecast calls for sunny skies and 71 degrees for both rounds Monday and Tuesday.
“One thing about it is that every year there's new weather conditions, so hopefully this year it will just be sunny,” Arro said. “But I feel like we know how to play in every type of situation.”
Andrews was fourth in the district tournament at Woods Fort.
She uses a mental exercise to help her deal with the stress of playing in a high-stakes tournament.
“We've put in the work, now we just need to go enjoy it,” she said. “One thing I always try to do whenever I play in tournaments is just act like I'm playing a nine-hole round with my friends because the worst thing you can do is work yourself up and get nervous.”
That kind of edge is exactly what Fromuth is looking for from her team, which planned to play a practice round Saturday at Rivercut rather than Sunday, when most other teams do it.
“I gave them this thing to read. It's out of a book called 'The Edge' and it's all about sports. I'm not a rah-rah person, but we just give little things like this for them to think about and to read. I told them to make sure they bring it with them, so it's in their bag,” Fromuth said. “We certainly have an edge because they're golfers. They play all summer and they practice. An hour is not practice, three to four hours off and on, all day sometimes, is. We're hoping this edge helps us.”