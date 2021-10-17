Missouri girls golf state tournament spotlight: Webster Groves continues historic year

This has been a banner year for the Webster Groves golf program. Literally.
Last spring, the Statesmen boys team won its first district title since 1997 and earned its first state trophy since 1957 with a third-place finish in Class 4.
Now, the girls team is trying to pull off the same feat, as they captured the school's first district girls golf title since 1985 when they won the Class 3 District 1 tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington — the same site the boys won their district title in the spring — and will look for their first girls state trophy since that same 1985 team when the Class 3 state tournament tees it up Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
“We laugh and talk as coaches,” Webster coach Cary Morrison said. “I'm not a different coach, not any better, I've just gotten good golfers. And that's what it takes to be good as a program. It's been a lot of fun to watch.”
Even the players are starting to realize what they've been able to accomplish.
“I don't think we fully understood how big deal of it is,” senior standout Jenna Clark said. “The last week, girls golf has been a huge talk around our school. And we have had some people that were on the team in the 80s contact (Morrison) and tell him how excited they are for us.”
It all starts with Clark, who won the rain-shortened, 9-hole district tourney by one stroke with a 37.
“She's the first to practice and the last to leave. Those kinds of athletes and people generally have success,” Morrison said. “She is just able to do the things you talk about with her. She's a competitor. She's played well everywhere. She's hard on herself and that's why she's good.”
Clark had a strong junior season, earning co-conference player of the honors and finishing 10th in her first appearance at the Class 3 state tournament.
But she wanted more.
“I had a good year last year, but I knew there was so much more that I could accomplish,” said Clark, who has committed to play at Maryville University. “I wanted to do everything I possibly could to perform as high as I could at tournaments. I think I've done a good job.”
Clark has done more than just a good job, according to her coach.
“She was co-player of the year last year in the conference and she said at the end of that year that's not happening next year,” Morrison said. “And she went out and was medalist at every conference match and she won the conference tournament. She won the district tournament. She's got her eyes on the prize. She wants to be a state champ and that's gonna be fun to watch.”
Webster went 11-0 in dual matches, won the Suburban Conference Red Pool championship and then brought home the district title. It was all something they thought would be a possibility at the start of the season.
Clark was coming off her strong junior season, No. 2 player Sarah Ewing also went to state last season, junior Ellie Nakatani missed qualifying for state by just two strokes last fall and Ellie's sister, Cate Nakatani, arrived as a promising freshman. (Junior Emma Norton will be the team's No. 5 player at state).
“At the beginning of the year, I'm like we've got four good golfers and we might be able to do something,” Morrison said. “They were all putting in work and so, at the girls golf level, if you're willing to work and you get better, you're gonna make some pretty good strides against the competition because that's not the norm unfortunately. There's just been a lot of fun golf with this group that really has been special.”
After qualifying as an individual last year, Clark is much happier to have an entire team with her this time around.
“As a team, we are all super close, so the fact we get to play two more days together is so much fun,” she said. “I haven't been a part of a team that's been so close and has done so much together in all my high school years.”