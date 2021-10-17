Missouri girls golf state tournament spotlight: Webster Groves continues historic year

Webster went 11-0 in dual matches, won the Suburban Conference Red Pool championship and then brought home the district title. It was all something they thought would be a possibility at the start of the season.

Clark was coming off her strong junior season, No. 2 player Sarah Ewing also went to state last season, junior Ellie Nakatani missed qualifying for state by just two strokes last fall and Ellie's sister, Cate Nakatani, arrived as a promising freshman. (Junior Emma Norton will be the team's No. 5 player at state).

“At the beginning of the year, I'm like we've got four good golfers and we might be able to do something,” Morrison said. “They were all putting in work and so, at the girls golf level, if you're willing to work and you get better, you're gonna make some pretty good strides against the competition because that's not the norm unfortunately. There's just been a lot of fun golf with this group that really has been special.”

After qualifying as an individual last year, Clark is much happier to have an entire team with her this time around.

“As a team, we are all super close, so the fact we get to play two more days together is so much fun,” she said. “I haven't been a part of a team that's been so close and has done so much together in all my high school years.”