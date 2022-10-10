Nall leads Westminster to first district team title since 2012

STE. GENEVIEVE — Westminster sophomore Sophie Nall began her round Monday by exploring places not often frequented by golfers at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club.

Playoff nerves forced wayward drives, and Nall found her ball embroiled between trees and within shrubbery during the opening holes of the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament.

“The first three holes I was down in the trees every time, and I think from all that practice, I just got good at hitting it out of there,” Nall said.

Nall combined a deft scrambling ability with a precision short game to shoot a 7-over-par 80 and lead Westminster to the team championship.

Westminster, which won its first district title since 2012, earned a score of 347 and will join Incarnate Word (349) at the 36-hole Class 2 state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

Incarnate Word junior Lindsay Salem shot a career-best 79 to earn medalist honors.

Nall, who pulverizes drives when she is relaxed, muscled up on her first few swings, causing the ball to leak to the right. She placed bogeys on the scorecard and placed the driver deep inside the golf bag.

“I always start off with my driver, but after three consecutive bad drives, I go down to a (fairway) wood to stay out of trouble and keep it consistent,” Nall said.

Nall's fairway wood quieted her trouble until it placed her ball under a tree on hole No. 14.

She punched out, hit a perfect chip and tapped in for par.

“She’s a great scrambler," Westminster coach Steve Bradley said. "She hits her driver really far and sometimes it drifts off, but she’s smart enough to bounce back and get out of trouble.”

On No. 15, Nall reached back in her bag for the driver and finished her round with five consecutive pars after demolishing drives down the center of each fairway.

“I just decided to try my driver again and it worked out,” Nall said.

Nall’s short game was her biggest key to success. She chipped in for birdie on No. 8, almost holed a chip on No. 15 and after finding the trees again on No. 18, stuck a chip eight feet from the cup to finish her back nine with a 39.

“I saw a couple of 50-60-yard chips that had backspin on them and deadened right at the hole,” Bradley said. “She loves the game and loves to work at it.”