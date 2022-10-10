Nall leads Westminster to first district team title since 2012

STE. GENEVIEVE — Westminster sophomore Sophie Nall began her round Monday by exploring places not often frequented by golfers at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club.
Playoff nerves forced wayward drives, and Nall found her ball embroiled between trees and within shrubbery during the opening holes of the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament.
“The first three holes I was down in the trees every time, and I think from all that practice, I just got good at hitting it out of there,” Nall said.
Nall combined a deft scrambling ability with a precision short game to shoot a 7-over-par 80 and lead Westminster to the team championship.
Westminster, which won its first district title since 2012, earned a score of 347 and will join Incarnate Word (349) at the 36-hole Class 2 state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Poof! Cardinals’ ‘magic’ season vanishes in sweep. Their next trick is up to new core
Which St. Louis area Catholic parishes will close? The clues are in the data.
Hochman: A new St. Louis tradition? Cardinals wilt in playoffs, yet again
BenFred: No one should be sweating Cardinals MVP candidate Nolan Arenado's opt-out
Wildwood mayor, wedding venue quarrel over noise, fight goes public
Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? Top 5 sites ranked
Game times set for Cardinals' first-round MLB playoff series against Phillies
Closing time? Cardinals lose lead in ninth-inning fiasco, now face elimination by Phillies
BenFred: Cardinals went from too optimistic on Ryan Helsley's finger, to too slow to react
End of an era: Phillies shut out, sweep Cardinals and end last run for Molina and Pujols
Santa Fe Bistro takes a wrong turn at Albuquerque, crashes in Creve Coeur
Messenger: Kirkwood teachers ask Missouri governor to show mercy to cop killer
Quick hits: Cardinals bungle lead in messy ninth inning as Phillies score six, win 6-3
Quick hits: Cardinals rally to sink Pirates, but gasp when closer Ryan Helsley jams finger
BenFred: Quintana gives Cardinals best chance against Phillies in Game 1, and other series thoughts
Incarnate Word junior Lindsay Salem shot a career-best 79 to earn medalist honors.
Nall, who pulverizes drives when she is relaxed, muscled up on her first few swings, causing the ball to leak to the right. She placed bogeys on the scorecard and placed the driver deep inside the golf bag.
“I always start off with my driver, but after three consecutive bad drives, I go down to a (fairway) wood to stay out of trouble and keep it consistent,” Nall said.
Nall's fairway wood quieted her trouble until it placed her ball under a tree on hole No. 14.
She punched out, hit a perfect chip and tapped in for par.
“She’s a great scrambler," Westminster coach Steve Bradley said. "She hits her driver really far and sometimes it drifts off, but she’s smart enough to bounce back and get out of trouble.”
On No. 15, Nall reached back in her bag for the driver and finished her round with five consecutive pars after demolishing drives down the center of each fairway.
“I just decided to try my driver again and it worked out,” Nall said.
Nall’s short game was her biggest key to success. She chipped in for birdie on No. 8, almost holed a chip on No. 15 and after finding the trees again on No. 18, stuck a chip eight feet from the cup to finish her back nine with a 39.
“I saw a couple of 50-60-yard chips that had backspin on them and deadened right at the hole,” Bradley said. “She loves the game and loves to work at it.”
Sophie’s sister Kathryn Nall (89), freshman Caroline Domyan (88), sophomore Anna Drochelman (90) and senior Dayton Hays (94) will make up the Westminster team at state.
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Wright City’s Rylee Schaefer hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster’s Dayton Hays snaps a photo of the scoreboard after the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster’s Caroline Domyan smiles after receiving her medal after the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Incarnate Word’s Lindsey Salem smiles after getting her first-place medal after the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster holds up the first-place team trophy after the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
A golf ball sits in a cleaner on the course during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran St. Charles’ Tayley Linnenbringer hits the ball from behind the trees during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Winfield’s Chloe Seidel hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Ste. Genevieve’s Karlie Basler hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Villa Duchesne’s Ava Olive watches the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster’s Sophie Nall putts during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Winfield’s Madalynn Reed measures the shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
St. James’ Grace Satterfield talks with her coach during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Clayton’s Amaya Everett measures her shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Borgia’s Lexie Meyer putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
St. James’ Ally Hartley measures the shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Set Genevieve’s Lani Yamnitz measures her shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Wright City’s Katie Schanuel putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Notre Dame’s Paige Bender during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
St. James’ Navy Setzer walks to the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Borgia’s Lydia Renkemeyer measures the shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Clayton’s Zoe Romanowski putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
St. Clair’s Trinity McDonald putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
A snake slithers off the tee box during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster’s Kathryn Nall walks towards the green during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran South’s Isabelle Horrell chips the ball towards the hole during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran St. Charles’ Bri Porter putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran South’s Madison Hall measures her shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Incarnate Word’s Lindsey Salem putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster’s Anna Drochelman putts the ball during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran South’s Lillian Borah (right) talks with Westminster’s Caroline Domyan during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster’s Caroline Domyan hits it off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Incarnate Word’s Grace Hebenheimer hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
A squirrel watches the action during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster sophomore Sophie Nall practices a shot during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran South’s Grace Bollmeier hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Incarnate Word’s Morgan Dwyer hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Lutheran St. Charles’ Tayley Linnenbringer hits the ball off the tee during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament
Westminster sophomore Sophie Nall putts during the Class 2 District 1 girls golf tournament on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Paul Halfacre,
STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.