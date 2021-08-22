Nicole Johnson, junior, Edwardsville

The returning All-Metro first-team selection capped an outstanding campaign last season by recording the state of Illinois' lowest sectional score, a 69 in the Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional. Johnson also won or tied for the top spot at the Madison County Large Schools Tournament, the Alton Classic, the O’Fallon Invitational and the Southwestern Conference Tournament. She picked up right where she left off to start this season with a 4-under 66 to win the Madison County Large Schools Tournament.