Nienhaus hopes to take advantage of home course in final round of St. Louis Junior

“It was great out there. I'm excited to play (Friday),” Nienhaus said. “I think this morning just the first couple of holes I was a little antsy and I wasn't really confident in the putting, but after the fifth hole, I made two birdies out there. That's one of my newest goals is trying to make more birdies.”

In Wednesday's opening round, Nienhaus carded three birdies and five bogeys in compiling a score of 2-over 74. On Thursday, she had just two birdies, but she also cut her number of bogeys down to three, which meant she had 13 pars on the day.

“I was 2 over through five and I was not happy because (Wednesday) I was even through nine. But I'm always a grinder so I knew I could do better,” Nienhaus said. “I'm happy that I improved by one shot because I think improving on every score is definitely the most important thing.”

Nienhaus' best nine holes through the first two days came on her back nine Thursday, as she fired a 1-under 35. After a bogey on 13 followed a birdie on 12, she ended her day with a birdie on 14 and four consecutive pars, the last of which nearly became a birdie as well.