Nienhaus shines on moving day in AJGA St. Louis Junior

ALTON — Not much flusters Drew Nienhaus on the golf course.
Not gusty winds, not grumbles of thunder, not hole locations that test the limits of fairness.
The St. Joseph’s rising senior shot a blistering 74 in challenging conditions Wednesday during the second round of the American Junior Golf Association’s St. Louis Junior girls golf tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, placing her in a tie for 11th place with a 36-hole score of 149 heading into the third and final round Thursday.
Nienhaus, who shot a 75 in Tuesday's opening round, was cruising through the first 12 holes of the second round at 2-under par, notching birdies on Nos. 4 and 7. But a solid tee shot on No. 13 landed in a drain and led to a double bogey. After a beautiful up-and-down to save par on No. 14, Nienhaus' tee shot on No. 15 went out of bounds, resulting in another double bogey.
Not to be flustered, the Penn State recruit again chipped close to the hole to make par on No. 16 and had two birdie putts skid centimeters to the right of the hole to close with a 2-over-par 74.
“Thankfully, I was able to grind it out and finish strong the last three holes,” Nienhaus said. “Even though I wanted to play better, I did improve my score from (the first round), which is a big deal because it shows I’m getting better and understanding the course more.”
Nienhaus was one of four local girls golfers who improved upon her score from the previous day. Edwardsville High rising junior Riley Lewis traversed the back nine with precision with three successive birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 16 before a wayward chip and a 3-putt on the final hole left her with a double bogey and a disappointing end to an excellent round. She finished with a 1-over-par 73, tying Nienhaus and Kayla Sam of Anaheim Hills, Calif., at 149 for 11th place heading into the final round.
Lafayette High rising senior Brooke Biermann was hitting fairways and greens with ease, but after missing a short putt on No. 5 lost her confidence with the short stick.
The Michigan State pledge still carded a 75, one shot better than her opening round.
“My putting let me down, which is frustrating when you feel like you’re hitting it good but you’re not getting anywhere,” Biermann said. “The rest of my game is so sharp, but I missed one short putt and that rattled me the rest of the round.”
Lynn Lim of Gallatin, Tenn., leads the tournament at 11-under 133, and Eubin Shim of Waco, Texas, is second at 8-under 136.
Mia Rallo, a St. Joseph’s rising junior, shot a 78, improving her score by six strokes over her first round total. The wind and pin placements forced Rallo to play more conservatively and her putter caught fire on the back nine.
“I kind of played it safe. I didn’t really go for anything, stuck to the greens and let the putter do its job,” Rallo said.
Local boys players did not fare as well, as no player bettered his score from the opening round, but several posted solid scores in difficult conditions.
Chaminade incoming freshman John Chapman survived a rocky start, made birdies on Nos. 9 and 12, and followed up his opening round 78 with a 7-over-par 79 on Wednesday.
“I feel like my driver has been pretty good, I’ve been hitting a lot of fairways and my putts are going in,” Chapman said. “I just have to be more consistent with my irons. I’ve been missing greens left and right.”
Kevin An of Riverside, Calif., leads the boys tournament at 7-under 137. An leads by three shots over three golfers, including Alex McCulla of Quincy.
Caden Cannon, an O’Fallon High rising junior, and Priory rising junior Nick Seifried also shot 79. For Seifried, missed birdie opportunities on the front nine squelched what could have been an excellent round.
“It was definitely the putter. I was just having trouble with my stroke in general and the pin placements were a little rough,” Seifried said. “And then on the back (nine), I kind of lost my swing, I just couldn’t figure it out.”
Avery Irwin, a rising senior at Althoff, posted the best two-day total for local boys golfers. Despite strong winds and storm clouds looming at the end of his second round, he posted a 76 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 6-over par 150.
The St. Louis Junior tournament was originally scheduled to take place at the Legends Country Club in Eureka but was moved to Illinois due to St. Louis County’s coronavirus guidelines concerning visitors from other states.
Of the 78 participating golfers, 18 reside in current coronavirus hotspots of California, Florida and Texas. The AJGA has taken precautions to promote social distancing measures both in the practice area and on the course.
“We have a system in place where each player has a time slot to be on the driving range and practice green. We’ve calculated that at the most, there will only be nine people on the range or green at any particular time,” AJGA tournament director David McCaskill said.
On the course, players observe social distancing when departing greens and tee boxes, and after the round is completed, finalize their scorecards behind placards spaced six feet apart.
“The AJGA has been amazing and has really strict rules about warming up, not touching the flagstick, so they’re taking some good measures,” said Biermann. “Usually we like to handshake or hug after the round but we don’t do that anymore.”
For Neinhaus, who will playing in the prestigious Ladies National Golf Association Amateur Championship in Gallatin, Tennessee, from July 27-29, meeting new people is part of the thrill of tournament play.
“This is the first tournament in a while that has had more people from out of town, but part of this game is meeting people from all of over the world and getting to know them,” Nienhaus said. “Our season was delayed for months so we’re just happy that we’re even out here.”
