O'Fallon captures sectional team crown; Edwardsville's Johnson wins medalist

SAVOY — Jaquelyn Whyte was so excited to greet her teammate off the 18th green Tuesday afternoon that she missed a step.

The O'Fallon High senior hit the deck hard, but before White's teammates could rush to her aid, they heard her roaring laughter.

Nothing was going to stop White from celebrating with her teammates one final time.

Led by a trio of seniors, the O'Fallon Panthers captured the Class 2A Champaign Sectional girls golf tournament team title with a four-player score of 326 at the University of Illinois Golf Course.

"When you have every team south of Chicago out here and you win, that's pretty awesome," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "That's exciting for the girls."

It was the second sectional title in the past four seasons for the Panthers, who weren't the only Southwestern Conference representatives celebrating a title.

Edwardsville sophomore Nicole Johnson fired a blistering 3-under-par 69 to capture the medalist title by four shots. Johnson is the first Tigers player to win a sectional since Emilee Flaugher did it in 2013 and only the third since 2000.