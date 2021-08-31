O'Fallon in position for six-peat; Johnson, Daech fire career bests to pace Edwardsville

"We knew all along she was capable of a round like this," Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. "Glad to see her finally break out like this."

Daech took a couple of days off on Sunday and Monday. She felt that recharge might have played a key role in her success.

"I was limiting my misses and I started getting really confident," Daech said.

Daech sat at 1 over after a tap-in birdie on No. 8. She took off from there and used a strong short game to finish with a flourish.

Johnson also was on fire Tuesday. She had fired a 66 before, but that came on a par-70 course.

Ironically, Johnson was coming off a disappointing career-high 83 during the Missouri-Illinois Challenge on Saturday.

"I hit a lot of (shots out of bounds) on Saturday," Johnson said. "There were a few bad holes that brought me down."

That included a quadruple-bogey 9 on the last hole.

"I knew I could do better so I just put that behind me," she said. "It was easy to forget."