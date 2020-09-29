O'Fallon rolls to another SWC girls team title; Edwardsville's Johnson wins medalist again

Eddy said he felt Tuesday's effort was even better than the 294 during the opening round.

He said the strong scores are the result of the strong commitment among his players.

"The consistency, the course management, it's great to see." he said. "They just love each other, they get along. They challenge one another."

Davidson recorded five birdies, including three over her final five holes. She made every putt within range and was striking the ball well the entire round.

She punctuated the performance with a long, emotional embrace with Andrew seconds after she finished the round.

"We're a golf family and this was special," Davidson said.

Andrew might have been happier than Dylan after he lost by seven shots to his daughter in last week's exhibition.

"As a dad, you can't wait for the moment when your children finally get better than you are," Andrew said. "It was quite a thrill."

The Panthers have won 10 of 11 tournaments this season and head into the postseason riding a huge wave of momentum.

"No matter how we play, it's just so much fun to be on this team," Vanderheyden said.