O'Fallon scrambles to victory in Metro East Co-Ed Challenge

SHILOH — After O’Fallon High senior boys golfer Brayden Dreyer slid a four-foot putt a considerable distance past the hole, his playing partner, O’Fallon senior girls golfer Dylan Kirchoff, calmly stood over the same putt and sank it.
“Way to save him again, Dylan — two holes in a row. He’s going to get heavy.” O’Fallon girls coach Chris Eddy joked in reference to how Kirchoff currently was “carrying” her partner.
The moment captured the jovial mood in the third annual Metro-East Co-Ed Challenge, a golf event that pairs boys and girls players from six Metro-East schools — O’Fallon, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Columbia and Highland — in an 18-hole scramble.
The O’Fallon team of Dreyer and Kirchoff finished with a blistering 7-under par 64, one shot off the winning score of 8-under 63 set by Panthers’ senior teammates Drew Boone and Chloe Davidson as O’Fallon earned a team victory at Tamarack Golf Course on Thursday.
“If I missed a shot, she really had my back and the same the other way,” Dreyer said. “It was all about having fun and being with your teammates.”
Having fun with teammates was the intention of Eddy when he set up some O’Fallon team challenges after the girls and boys teams were having playful banter as to which was better.
“Our girls team has had fun challenging the boys team, and I’m not going to say that we beat them three of the last four years straight or anything,” Eddy said within earshot of boys coach Matthew Hackmann. “But fun events like that showed how the boys really enjoyed playing with the girls and how the girls enjoyed playing with the guys.”
Eddy proposed the Metro East Co-Ed Challenge to his neighboring coaches three years ago and it was immediately embraced.
Columbia boys golf coach Tom Detmer pointed to the fact boys and girls team members rarely play together and this season have been completely separated due to coronavirus distancing protocols.
“It gives them a chance to play together and for the boys to see what kind of skill set the girls have," Detmer said. "Many (boys) can then appreciate how much better (the girls) are than they probably realized."
Despite the relaxed format, the players were not completely without a feeling of nervousness during the day, mainly due to the desire not to disappoint their playing partners.
“If you hit a bad shot, you better hope your partner hits a good shot,” said Collinsville senior girls player Ricki Merlak, who played alongside sophomore Jack Geisen. “Letting your partner down honestly is the worst part.”
And once the players approached the final few holes, their competitive fire began to burn.
“There were a few times where I was like, ‘We need to pick it up,’ ” said Belleville East senior girls golfer Sydney Nelson, who played alongside junior Thai Prakit. “But it was really just a fun thing, we didn’t put too much pressure on ourselves.”
Belleville East girls golf coach Rich Maue was in charge of the competition this year. He enjoys the change of pace during a rigorous season of practices and match play.
“It really takes the edge off about halfway through the season instead of the lulls that happen,” Maue said. “It’s really nice for them to come together and have a little team-building experience.”
And the epitome of team building was displayed by the O’Fallon pairing of Boone and Davidson, who found that great camaraderie was the key to success in a co-ed scramble format.
“The whole time, you’re supporting the other person when they hit a good putt and lifting them up if they hit a bad shot,” Boone said. “You play better when you’re happy.”
Davidson added, “This tournament is all fun. This is my favorite day of the year.”
