O'Fallon sizzles to 294 team score in opening round of SWC tournament

The girls played in the rain for a lot of their round. The tournament was halted for around an hour at one point. Each team played eight players and used the four best scores.

"I was doing pretty well (at 4-under) before the rain and then I struggled a little bit after that," Martin said. "I still played pretty good. There were a lot of puddles. I struggled with my swing."

Martin came into the tournament coming off a career-best 71. She shot that Saturday in the Edwardsville Challenge at Sunset Hills Country Club to earn medalist honors.

Martin was happy with her putting at Belk Park. She said it was the key to her low score.

"I had a really good birdie on No. 15," Martin said about the 327-yard par 4 hole. "It was downhill and had a pretty big slope to it. It was about 10 feet. I was happy to make that one."

The Panthers are looking forward to trying to wrap up the league title at Far Oaks.

"We like playing there," Martin said. "I usually play pretty well there."

Edwardsville is not conceding anything yet to O'Fallon.