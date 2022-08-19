O'Fallon wins Belleville West Invitational title, led by Martin's scorecard playoff triumph

BELLEVILLE — The threesome of Reagan Martin, Reese Kite and Emma Hill had just finished their round of golf late Friday afternoon when they noticed something unique.

All three had shot the same exact score.

“Adding it up, it was unreal because this doesn't happen much,” said Hill, a Triad junior. “I knew we were all really, really close because we were all dropping a lot of putts and doing a lot of great stuff, but I didn't know we were that close.”

Martin, Kite and Hill each posted a 2-over-par 73 to finish in a three-way tie for first place at the Belleville West Invitational golf tournament at The Orchards Golf Club.

“I had no idea that we were actually tied at all until the end, and then we added it up and we were like 'Oh my gosh, we all tied,'” said Kite, a Waterloo sophomore. “We just all kept bouncing back and forth, birdies and bogeys, because every hole is so different out here.”

After a scorecard playoff, Martin was deemed the winner with Kite claiming the second-place medal and Hill taking home third.

“I definitely was not expecting that,” said Martin, an O'Fallon senior. “I was expecting either one of us to come out and like shoot something low or maybe two of us tie, but not all three of us.”

Martin's strong day was part of an overall outstanding day for the Panthers, who compiled a 311 to win the team title by 39 strokes.

O'Fallon was the only team among the 10 in the tourney field to have three players post scores in the 70s, as sophomore Shaylee Ficken finished fourth with a 75 and senior Valerie Meinkoth shot a 78 to finish eighth.

“Three-eleven out here is a great score,” Panthers coach Chris Eddy said. “This is usually one of the hardest golf courses for girls. There's a lot of trouble out there. Any time we can get three scores in the 70s, especially out here, is great.”

Ficken's personal-best round of 75 went 42-33. She started on No. 12, so her day started off in blazing fashion with a 3-under on the back nine.

“At first, I came in here and didn't know what to expect, so I was a little nervous,” she said. “But once I started off, I was on a good pace and I just kept thinking if I just keep on doing this I would finish good and I wasn't worried about my score. I realized I was doing good and thought I could actually do this and then I started to make bad shots.”

Martin picked up her second gold medal in as many days. After a 17th place performance to start the season last week at The Prep Tour Showcase in Decatur, she posted a 35 to win the nine-hole Goalby/Haas Classic at St. Clair Country Club on Thursday before winning the scorecard playoff Friday at The Orchards.

“I wasn't expecting to start off this strong because usually after the summer it takes you a while to get back into the swing of things,” she said. “So, starting off this strong makes me really happy. I'm really happy for my senior year to be going well and I hope it stays that way.”

Martin said “playing smart” was her best asset Friday.

“I definitely hit some shots I didn't like, but playing smart helped me a lot to be able to shoot 2-over,” she said.

Kite had a rough start with a double-bogey on the threesome's first hole, No. 13, but was able to bounce back and shoot an even-par 35 on the front nine.

“I doubled that hole because I hit OB (out of bounds), but as the round went on, I started to get my game back and I was able to make up for the OB shots,” she said. “We've only had one other match, it was nine holes and I shot 34, so off to a pretty good start, I'd say. I was nervous last year, but it feels much better this year because I know what to expect.”

Kite credits a strong putting performance for her solid round Friday.

“I was able to make some 8-footers, which saved my game today,” she said. “I also had some good irons and my 3-wood was great today because I can't hit driver on a lot of these holes. My driver was just not going for me today, which is good on this course because I'm not gonna hit it a lot anyway.”

Hill posted a 1-under 34 on the front nine as part of her round.

“On the front nine, I was doing really well with two birdies and then I got to No. 9,” she said. “I just hit it too hard on my approach shot and then I had a two-putt after that for a bogey.”

Hill posted an 81 earlier this week at the Madison County Tournament at The Legacy Golf Course, so Friday represented an eight-stroke improvement.

“I wasn't feeling well,” she said. “And when you're not feeling well, you're just not on.”

Hill was on Friday to lead the Knights to the other team trophy with a second-place performance that was four strokes better than Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo.

Triad, which shot a 357 on Tuesday at Legacy, also got a personal-best high school round of 82 from junior Makenna Jensen.