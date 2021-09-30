O'Fallon's Martin sizzles to under-par round for regional medalist title

“Her and Maddie have kind of went out in front all year long and then we try to have the trail kind of hold strong,” Eddy said. “They've both won two or three tournaments this year and they're both capable of shooting 65 or 67. It hasn't happened yet, but I do believe it can happen. They both hit it plenty long. It's just how well they score with their short-game shots.”

Vanderheyden said it makes no difference to her and Martin which one of them is playing as the Panthers' No. 1 player at each tournament.

“Numbers really don't matter to us. We just kind of go out there and try our best.” Vanderheyden said. “It's really awesome to be on the same team as your best friend and also to have her be a really good golfer.”

The top three teams from each regional move on to Monday's sectional round. O'Fallon and Edwardsville each shot 309 and Marion was third at 322.

“First of all, 309 is just a great score. I couldn't be prouder of them. They fought hard for it and they played really well,” Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. “This is their course. A lot of the kids grew up playing this course. So, of course that makes a difference when you get to host.”