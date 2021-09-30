O'Fallon's Martin sizzles to under-par round for regional medalist title

EDWARDSVILLE — Reagan Martin admitted she was nervous heading into Thursday's Class 2A Edwardsville Regional girls golf tournament.
But, the O'Fallon High junior brushed those jitters aside and fired a sizzling 1-under-par 70 to capture individual medalist honors at Far Oaks Golf Club.
“I just felt like a lot of pressure on me and I just wanted to do well,” Martin said. “It was kind of a relief that I played so well.”
Martin had solid scores of 79 and 78, respectively, at her first two regional tournaments, so Thursday's showing represented a nice improvement.
“It's very exciting to be able to do it as a junior,” said Martin, who also posted a 70 earlier this season at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. “Starting golf my freshman year, I didn't think I'd make it this far in my high school career, so it's very exciting.”
O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy thinks Martin has the capability of going even lower with her score.
“I keep telling her 70 is a great score, but I kind of poke at her a little bit,” Eddy said. “I want her to think about 65 or 66 and accept that challenge because I think that she can do it.”
Martin formed a solid 1-2 punch for the Panthers with senior teammate Maddie Vanderheyden, who finished second with an even-par 71.
“Her and Maddie have kind of went out in front all year long and then we try to have the trail kind of hold strong,” Eddy said. “They've both won two or three tournaments this year and they're both capable of shooting 65 or 67. It hasn't happened yet, but I do believe it can happen. They both hit it plenty long. It's just how well they score with their short-game shots.”
Vanderheyden said it makes no difference to her and Martin which one of them is playing as the Panthers' No. 1 player at each tournament.
“Numbers really don't matter to us. We just kind of go out there and try our best.” Vanderheyden said. “It's really awesome to be on the same team as your best friend and also to have her be a really good golfer.”
The top three teams from each regional move on to Monday's sectional round. O'Fallon and Edwardsville each shot 309 and Marion was third at 322.
“First of all, 309 is just a great score. I couldn't be prouder of them. They fought hard for it and they played really well,” Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. “This is their course. A lot of the kids grew up playing this course. So, of course that makes a difference when you get to host.”
The tie was broken by the fifth player score on each team, which gave the nod to the Tigers by virtue of freshman Ruhee Gupchup's 85, three strokes better than Ava Pace's 88 for the Panthers.
“That was exciting for me because I got to help my team in some way,” Gupchup said. “It makes me feel excited what I have in store for the future.”
Edwardsville's top two players, junior Nicole Johnson and senior Grace Daech, were their normal solid selves with a 76 and 79, respectively.
But, sophomore Caitlyn Dicks and senior Morgan Landry joined Gupchup in compiling a trio of personal best scores that helped boost the Tigers.
“What a day for those three kids,” Koonce said. “I couldn't even tell you the last time we had four scores in the 70s. Certainly not while I've been the head coach. So, having four scores in the 70s is a huge accomplishment. I love that they waited until the postseason to do it because that's when it matters, right?”
Dicks came in with a 77, which was 10 shots better than the 87 she posted at last year's regional tournament.
“It's really exciting,” Dicks said. “I liked my approach shots and my drives. I wish my putts would have been better.”
Landry also carded a 77, which crushed her previous best score of 84. It was especially sweet for Landry because she spent last postseason in quarantine.
“That was really upsetting because I missed regionals and sectionals,” she said. “I'm really grateful. It just feels like a big redemption.”
Twenty-eight golfers (six on the top three teams and 10 individuals not on those teams) now advance to the Class 2A Washington Sectional on Monday at Quail Meadows Golf Course.
The cut at Oak Brook on Thursday was 89, so anyone shooting under 90 survived to sectionals. Seven of the other eight teams besides the top three qualified at least one individual on to the next round. Mount Vernon was the lone exception. Alton, Mascoutah and Triad each qualified two golfers, while Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville and Granite City each got one player through.