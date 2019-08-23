The All-Metro second-team performer had a strong postseason, claiming medalist titles at both the district and sectional tournaments. Perry then had the highest area showing in the Class 1 tournament at Maryville with a third-place finish, helping the Rams finish third as a team.
Most popular
-
No. 12: St. John bucks Trinity trend with commitment to Mizzou
-
No. 8 small school: Borgia brings back its beef, replaces most skill positions
-
No. 8 large school: Valentine, seniors savor last season at Eureka
-
No. 11: Ritenour's Tyler turns tremendous upside into offers
-
No. 13: Billingsley learns the ropes at East St. Louis