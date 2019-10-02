Parkway Central's Mary Buelter tracks her ball during the 2019 Suburban Conference Green Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue's Catherine Fox tees off during the 2019 Suburban Conference Green Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West's Ava Pfeil tees off during the 2019 Suburban Conference Green Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Marissa Padberg follows through on a tee shot during the 2019 Suburban Conference Green Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Tim Vizer
Gordon Radford
Gordon Radford
EUREKA — The ink was barely dry on the score sheets and Todd Pannett was already starting in on Corey Choate.
Pannett’s Parkway Central girls golf team compiled a score of 340 to easily outdistance Ladue’s 368 and win the Suburban Conference Green Pool Championships on Wednesday at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
The conference title was the second in a row for the Colts and third in the last four years.
Junior Campbell Marino led Parkway Central with a 79. Fellow juniors Amelia Marino (80), Emily He (87) and Mary Buelter (99) and senior Ellie Yang (94) also secured top-15 individual finishes for the Colts.
“Three-forty is a pretty good score for us, but if we want to make any noise down the road, we’re going to have to go a little lower than that,” Pannett said.
The Yellow Pool (two tiers higher than the Green) also was playing its conference tournament at the same time at Crescent Farms, and Choate’s Summit team shot a 338 to win that one.
“We’ve lost one match to Rockwood Summit. They beat us by, I think, five or six,” Pannett said. “But then today, they shot 338. Last year, we beat them and we beat the other conference, too, which is kind of nice.”
Next year, the Colts and Falcons likely will square off in the same pool, thus Pannett’s initial wave of good-natured trash talking to Choate.
“We’re going to redo our conferences next year and we’re going to be up there in the same one,” Pannett said. “You heard me talking to him. We’re going to get after each other.”
Parkway Central will compete in the Class 2 District 2 tournament Monday at The Links at Dardenne. Three-time defending state champion St. Joseph’s figures to rise to the top once again, but the battle for the coveted second team berth to sectionals between the Colts, Ladue and Westminster could be one to watch.
Pannett likes where his team is at heading into the postseason.
“We started off the year playing really well and then we hit a lull where we were just struggling,” he said. “They were striking the ball decent, but we just couldn’t score. And then the last couple, three matches, we started being where I think we should.”
Pattonville senior Momo Kikuchi rolled to the Green Pool individual title with a 1-under-par 70 to beat Ladue’s Grace Claney by eight strokes.
“I was playing really good until the second-to-last hole and I hit it into the water,” she said. “But I played pretty consistently, so I just kind of let it go.”
Pattonville did not have anyone else besides Kikuchi compete at the conference tournament. The Pirates are scheduled to be at the same District 2 tourney as the Colts on Monday.
Even if Pattonville does not bring a team, Kikuchi will be there looking to add to her strong postseason resume. She has three consecutive all-state (top 15) finishes under her belt, including a career-best ninth-place showing in Class 2 last season.
“I feel like I’m playing pretty well,” Kikuchi said. “As long as I can keep making shots and then proceed to make good putts, I think I’ll be OK.”
