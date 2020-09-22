Parkway Central's Marino sisters use twin bond to capture Webster Scramble title

Parkway Central twin sisters Amelia Marino and Campbell Marino say they can physically feel the emotions of the other.
Playing as partners in the Webster Scramble girls golf tournament Tuesday, their twin telepathy became apparent when both missed a short par putt on the 16th hole. Each returned her putter to her golf bag with the same increased force and walked to the next tee box with the same increased pace.
“We feel each other’s anger and sometimes we reflect that on our next shot,” Amelia Marino said. “At times it can be very stressful playing with your (twin) sister, but at times, it’s the best.”
The senior Marino sisters felt much more joy than stress, combining to shoot a 2-under par 70 to win the tournament at Quail Creek.
They also helped lead Parkway Central to a first-place finish with a team score of 236 via a scorecard playoff.
“It’s a benefit playing (with Amelia)," Campbell Marino said. "We have the same thought process, and so we understand where we went wrong and what to do next time.”
Not much went wrong through the first 14 holes as the Marino sisters cruised to a score of 5-under par before bogeying three of their final four holes in their first 18-hole round of the high school season.
“It’s disappointing when you’re rolling and you hit a downfall, but we really enjoyed (playing together) a lot today,” Amelia Marino said.
Parkway Central also received outstanding play from the team of seniors Emily He and Mary Buelter, who placed fifth overall with a score of 79.
“This summer hurt us some, and we’re not where I think we should be right now, but we’re pretty experienced," Parkway Central coach Todd Pannett said. "We’ve got five girls playing in their third varsity season this year, so they know what to do.”
Eureka finished tied with Parkway Central with a team score of 236, but the low-round 70 carded by the Marino sisters became the tiebreaker and sent the Wildcats home with a second-place plaque.
“This may the only big tournament other than conference and districts that we play, and for them to have this kind of finish, is what the seniors deserve,” Eureka coach Lauren Schoellhorn said.
The Eureka team of seniors Sarah Biscan and Grace Schlabach tied for second place with an even-par 72. Like the Marino sisters, they darted out to a quick 3-under par on the front side before suffering a few hiccups on the back nine.
“They fought so hard together," Schoellhorn said. "For us to get a tie for first (as a team) and medals for them, it couldn’t be any nicer."
The Lindbergh duo of senior Sofia Gamayo and freshman Mila Snowert also carded an even-par 72.
The two were paired by Flyers coach Mike Tyler to give Snowert a chance to play alongside the accomplished Gamayo, who will be playing at UMSL next season.
“It was fun playing with Sofia," Snowert said. "She is so good. I looked at her swing and I picked up on some good tips.”
Like many players Tuesday, both Gamayo and Snowart chose to forego the pull cart and lug their bag on their shoulders during their first 18-hole tournament of their high school season, in which Lindbergh earned a third-place plaque with a team score of 250.
“At the end, my feet kind of hurt, but it was a lot of fun,” Snowart said.
The Webster Groves pairing of juniors Jenna Clark and Sarah Ewing were the third group to return a scorecard of even-par 72, helping the host school earn a fourth-place finish with a score of 257.
For Clark, the weeks of uncertainty leading up to the girls golf season were difficult.
“It was definitely frustrating because we didn’t know if we would ever get to play as a team,” Clark said. “A lot of us would practice by ourselves because it was something you could do and stay distant, but it was definitely frustrating thinking we might not get to play. We're all pretty happy today.”
And despite the late start to the season, St. Louis County teams are still hoping to play their full schedules as they try to wedge in up to 10 matches and three to four tournaments into a condensed time frame.
“We’re just grateful for the chance to play and enjoy the sport with our teammates,” Amelia Marino said. “We know that other sports don’t have that chance.”
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
Webster Scramble
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.