Peyton Cusick, senior, Marquette

Cusick reeled off consecutive first-place finishes in the Suburban Conference Yellow and Class 4 District 2 tournaments and capped last season with a 13th-place finish at the Class 4 state tournament. Her score of 1-under-par 71 in the conference tournament was her first under-par round in a high school tournament. The returning All-Metro first-team selection also tied for the top spot at the Summit Invitational and tied for second at the Lindbergh Invitational.