 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peyton Cusick, senior, Marquette

  • 0
Peyton Cusick, Marquette

Peyton Cusick, Marquette golf

Cusick reeled off consecutive first-place finishes in the Suburban Conference Yellow and Class 4 District 2 tournaments and capped last season with a 13th-place finish at the Class 4 state tournament. Her score of 1-under-par 71 in the conference tournament was her first under-par round in a high school tournament. The returning All-Metro first-team selection also tied for the top spot at the Summit Invitational and tied for second at the Lindbergh Invitational.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News