Piar fires 69 to claim Metro East Shootout title; O'Fallon defends team crown

CASEYVILLE — Gracie Piar couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new season.

The Alton Marquette junior fired a 3-under-par 69 on Tuesday afternoon to win the Metro East Shootout girls golf tournament at Far Oaks Golf Club.

“This high school season has been really good so far,” Piar said. “It feels like I’m just more confident in my game because I can reach a lot of the par-fives in two, so that is really nice.”

Piar had six birdies and three bogeys in her round Tuesday. She also had a couple three-putts, meaning she could have gone even lower.

“Actually, I had 33 putts today, so that’s a little high,” she said. “But, I hit 15 greens and 11 fairways.”

The win was Piar’s third in as many tournaments thus far this season.

She carded matching 72s last week to claim medalist honors at both the Madison County Invitational and the Alton Marquette Blast Off.

“It’s always nice to win, so I’m happy with myself,” Piar said. “I want to win every time. That would be nice.”

Piar’s early success comes as no surprise to Explorers coach Deb Walsh.