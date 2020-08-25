Piar fires 69 to claim Metro East Shootout title; O'Fallon defends team crown

CASEYVILLE — Gracie Piar couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new season.
The Alton Marquette junior fired a 3-under-par 69 on Tuesday afternoon to win the Metro East Shootout girls golf tournament at Far Oaks Golf Club.
“This high school season has been really good so far,” Piar said. “It feels like I’m just more confident in my game because I can reach a lot of the par-fives in two, so that is really nice.”
Piar had six birdies and three bogeys in her round Tuesday. She also had a couple three-putts, meaning she could have gone even lower.
“Actually, I had 33 putts today, so that’s a little high,” she said. “But, I hit 15 greens and 11 fairways.”
The win was Piar’s third in as many tournaments thus far this season.
She carded matching 72s last week to claim medalist honors at both the Madison County Invitational and the Alton Marquette Blast Off.
“It’s always nice to win, so I’m happy with myself,” Piar said. “I want to win every time. That would be nice.”
Piar’s early success comes as no surprise to Explorers coach Deb Walsh.
“Gracie is just one of those players that strives to get better and better each time she comes out and, so far this year, she has done an incredible job of reaching that goal and today was no exception,” Walsh said. “She’s a good person, she’s got a good golf mind and she really thinks through what she’s doing. It’s just a joy to watch what happens when she gets out there to play.”
The top team spot at Far Oaks came down to a pair of perennial powerhouses in O’Fallon and Edwardsville.
The Panthers compiled a team score of 308 to successfully defend their Metro East Shootout title. They were led by senior Dylan Kirchoff’s 73.
“That’s a good score. We got four scores below 80,” O’Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. “The highlight today obviously has to be Dylan. Seventy-three for her is an outstanding score. It’s her lowest competitive round she’s ever shot.”
The Panthers also counted the scores of senior Chloe Davidson (77), sophomore Reagan Martin (79) and junior Maddie Vanderheyden (79) to go along with Kirchoff’s career best, which was good enough for third place individually.
“I was hitting everything good. Everything was going straight and, if I got myself into a weird situation, I always got myself out of it,” Kirchoff said. “Everything just kind of came together today. It really worked out.”
It was Kirchoff’s second straight low score for the Panthers, who have also counted team lows from Davidson and Vanderheyden already this season, showing off some impressive depth.
“Somebody asked me who our No. 1 is,” Eddy said. “At the end, we might have a mathematical No. 1, but I think all four of them are fully capable of being our No. 1.”
Just four days earlier, it was Edwardsville that got the best of O’Fallon at the Belleville West Invitational. This time around, the Tigers finished second, but still had a strong score of 318.
The teams will see each other again at Far Oaks next month for the second round of the Southwestern Conference Tournament.
“That just gives us a month to bring some of those 80s down to lower 80s,” Edwardsville coach Libby Koonce said. “O’Fallon is a tough team. They’ve got some good players this year.”
Sophomore Nicole Johnson led the Tigers with a 1-under 71, which was good for second place individually behind Piar.
“All of my iron shots were on the greens and a lot of them were 10 feet in,” Johnson said. “My irons were really good today.”
Johnson also finished second in the Metro East Shootout last season. That day, she shot an even-par 72 with a 4-under 68 on the front nine and a 4-over 76 on the back nine. This year, she evened things out a bit with an even 36 on the front and a 1-under 35 on the back.
“The front nine, I had two birdies and then I had a double,” Johnson said. “On the back, going into Hole 17, I was 2-under, but I had a bogey on that hole. No. 17 always gets me every time. But, I’m still really happy with a 71.
The Tigers’ top four scores were rounded out by junior Grace Daech (78), freshman Caitlyn Dicks (82) and senior Sydney Weedman (87).
O’Fallon and Edwardsville will see each other again Wednesday in a dual match at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville and figure to see each other plenty with teams being restricted on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They lost six tournaments and we lost six tournaments with the COVID rule,” Eddy said. “Libby and I like playing each other because our kids get in a different mind frame when we play each other. It’s more of a pressure mind frame, which makes it competitive and helps improve both their program and our program.”
