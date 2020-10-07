Piar fires career-best 68 as Alton Marquette rolls to regional championship

Civic Memorial (391) held off Salem (393) to grab second place.

The Eagles and Marquette advanced to the Class 1A Salem Sectional on Monday at Salem Country Club.

Piar was a girl on a mission Wednesday. She literally grew up on the Alton course and wanted to post a memorable showing in front of a large gallery of family and friends.

"It was just on today — everything," Piar said. "I was smoking my 3-wood. I knew it was going to be a good day."

Piar recorded four birdies to go along with an eye-popping eagle on the 10th hole when she drilled in a long, snake-like 40-foot putt to go 3 under.

"I know most of this course like the back of my hand," Piar said. "It's home."

Piar hit 17 greens in regulation. She believes that is her career best. She was 2 under on both the par-3 and par-5 holes.

A straight-A student, Piar always has loved golf. She appreciates her parents' patience and their willingness to drive her up to the course on a daily basis during both cold and warm weather.

"I love them, but it's fun to finally be able to drive myself," Piar said. "Now, I can come up here whenever I want."