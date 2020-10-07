Piar fires career-best 68 as Alton Marquette rolls to regional championship

ALTON — Sherri Piar finally had to relinquish her chauffer duties.
The mother of Alton Marquette junior golf standout Gracie Piar spent the last seven years driving her daughter to Spencer T. Olin golf course and back on a daily basis.
"I'd drop her off on my way to work," Sherri recalled. "Then I'd try and go pick her up when I was done. But she always wanted to stay until it was dark. So I'd go back home for a few hours and come back again and get her."
Those days of double round trips from the Piar residence in East Alton are over.
Gracie got her driver's license in March, much to the delight of parents Sherri and Jarrod, who had trouble keeping up with their golf-crazy daughter.
"She just stays there 12 hours a day," Sherri said. "She never wanted to come home."
Piar's hard-driving work ethic was never more evident than Wednesday.
The long hitter fired a career-best 4-under-par 68 for a dominant victory in the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.
Piar finished 12 stokes ahead of junior teammate and good friend Audrey Cain, who fired an 80.
That one-two punch helped the Explorers run away with the team title as well. Marquette finished with a four-player score of 330.
Civic Memorial (391) held off Salem (393) to grab second place.
The Eagles and Marquette advanced to the Class 1A Salem Sectional on Monday at Salem Country Club.
Piar was a girl on a mission Wednesday. She literally grew up on the Alton course and wanted to post a memorable showing in front of a large gallery of family and friends.
"It was just on today — everything," Piar said. "I was smoking my 3-wood. I knew it was going to be a good day."
Piar recorded four birdies to go along with an eye-popping eagle on the 10th hole when she drilled in a long, snake-like 40-foot putt to go 3 under.
"I know most of this course like the back of my hand," Piar said. "It's home."
Piar hit 17 greens in regulation. She believes that is her career best. She was 2 under on both the par-3 and par-5 holes.
A straight-A student, Piar always has loved golf. She appreciates her parents' patience and their willingness to drive her up to the course on a daily basis during both cold and warm weather.
"I love them, but it's fun to finally be able to drive myself," Piar said. "Now, I can come up here whenever I want."
Piar, an NCAA Division I prospect, is one of the best golfers to come out of Marquette, which sports a rich tradition. She holds the school record for both 18-hole score (68) and nine-hole score (31).
"She is good at everything," Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. "But her strength is her mind. She thinks things out and she loves to challenge herself."
Cain feels the key to Piar's success is her strong work ethic.
"She's really confident in herself," Cain said. "She knows how good she is and she keeps working to get even better."
The Explorers blasted the rest of the 14-team field on the way to their third regional crown in the last four years.
Cain turned in a solid performance to grab the runner-up medal. Junior Clancy Maag added a 90 to finish fifth overall. Ava Bartosiak contributed a 92 to Marquette's winning attack.
Civic Memorial used a solid performance up and down its lineup to edge Salem for the final qualifying spot. Sophomore Sophee Brown led the way with an 88, good enough for fourth place overall.
It was her best round ever at Spencer T. Olin.
"I left a few shots out there and I made some mistakes a few times," Brown said. "But, we're going to sectionals and we're all pretty excited."
Father McGivney's Julia Stobe (92) and Jerseyville sophomore Bria Tuttle (94) also advanced.
