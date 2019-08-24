ALTON — Gracie Piar is supremely comfortable walking the course at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Having played on the course since she was able to swing a golf club helps.
So, it was no surprise when the Alton Marquette sophomore was a little critical of her performance when looking at the scorecard.
"I didn't shoot as well as I wanted to," Piar said. "I hit some dumb shots, but it's golf and that happens. If I hit the fairway and more greens it would have been better."
Despite the less than an ideal score, Piar defended her home course tying with O'Fallon's Briana McMinn for the individual title with a 6-over 78. McMinn helped lead the Panthers to the team titles as O'Fallon took home the team trophy with a 336 at the Alton Marquette Blast Off on Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf course.
"We've got seven girls playing well," O'Fallon coach Chris Eddy said. "We're deep and Briana is out there playing well. We've got a lot of girls working hard. The strength is going to be our depth (this year)."
O'Fallon captured its second team championship in as many days as the Panthers won the Belleville West Invitational on Friday at The Orchards.
St. Anthony finished second in the team standings with a 351, while Belleville East rounded out the Top 3 with a 364.
While Piar was critical with herself afterward, the stellar sophomore never let her emotions get to her on the course. Even when a 30-foot putt for birdie on Hole No. 9, a par 5, clipped the lip of the cup and bounced away.
"I don't ever really get mad on the golf course, it doesn't make me mad," Piar said. "I just wish those things would go in."
Being on her home course helped Piar and believes the tournament will only help the Explorers after a fifth-place finish with a 379 team score.
McMinn was pleased with her score but knows that there are still things for her to work on.
"My irons were pretty good and my drives were alright, but my four-eight footers were something where I missed a lot of today," McMinn said. "After I missed a four or five footers, I kept thinking I need to practice more at these in practice."
After junior Chloe Davidson took home the individual championship on Friday, McMinn believes the competition amongst the team is fun and will only help the team in the long run.
"It's fun because it's always a competition and fun because you just want to keep doing better," McMinn said.
Though some of the scores came in higher than teams and individuals wanted, Eddy was pleased with coming to Spencer T. Olin and welcomed the challenging course.
"It's one of the most challenging ones and that's why we're here," Eddy said. "It's one of the better layouts in the area and It's a great golf course."