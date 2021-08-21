Piar records career-best 66 in helping Alton Marquette to Blast Off championship

Good is an understatement.

Piar used a strong short game to set up one birdie putt after another. Normally not a strength, she was on-point with her iron shots.

"When she gets on the golf course, she's just so super-determined," Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. "Her game is nails all the time."

Piar finished four shots ahead of O'Fallon junior Reagan Martin, who also fired a career-best with a 2-under 70. Martin was in the same foursome as Piar, which she said helped lift her game to a new level.

"Playing with someone that good challenges me," Martin said. "You want to be as good as possible when you're around her."

The Explorers rode Piar and a balanced attack to the team title with a score of 313. O'Fallon finished second at 320 followed by Effingham St. Anthony (343) and Waterloo (353). O'Fallon had won the tournament each of the last five years it had been entered in the early-season showdown.

The red-hot Piar continues to sizzle after a strong June, July and August on the junior tour.

"This summer and the start of this (high school) season have been great," Piar said. "I just hope I can keep it going."