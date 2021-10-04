Piar wins sectional championship, leads Alton Marquette to girls golf state team berth

WATERLOO — Gracie Piar is on a mission when it comes to the state golf tournament.
“I'm going there to win,” the Alton Marquette senior said. “And I think I can very well do it.”
Piar continued her major postseason roll Monday when she fired a 2-under-par 70 to win the Class 1A Gibault Sectional girls golf tournament at Acorns Golf Links.
The Cal State-Northridge commit will be considered one of the favorites at the Class 1A state tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.
“Gracie has been a consistent, stellar player for our team for four years and she has developed her game to where she's ready to go to the collegiate level and do very well,” Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. “I think she's got a better chance than a lot of people and I look forward to seeing where she finishes. I think she's going to be up there.”
In capturing her long-sought-after first sectional championship, Piar's 70 made it two straight postseason rounds under par after she fired a sizzling 65 to win last week's Class 1A Civic Memorial Regional at Belk Park Golf Course.
“Seventy is a good score, but I actually didn't play that well. I did have five birdies, but then I had three bogeys,” Piar said. “They're both really good scores. I love shooting under par, but who doesn't? This course is definitely tricky. It's a lot harder than Belk.”
The top three teams at sectional advanced to state and Marquette was the only area team to qualify at Acorns, compiling a team score of 325 to finish second to Mount Carmel (311) and ahead of third-place Massac County (349).
Piar will be joined at state by fellow seniors Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag and juniors Lilly Montague, Ava Bartosiak and Karly Reiter.
“It means so much,” said Cain, who shot 79 on Monday. “We're gonna have our last bus ride together, blast our music like we always do and have a whole bunch of snacks. I'm so excited.”
The Explorers will make their third trip to state in the past four seasons with Piar, Cain and Maag on the roster.
“We've actually been playing since were 9, 10,” Piar said of her and best friend Cain. “Might have been 8. We've been playing a long time.”
Marquette finished fifth in Class 1A in 2018, coming in 32 strokes behind champion Central Catholic. Two years ago, the Explorers didn't make the first-day cut down from 12 teams to the final eight.
“I know they are all stoked about this trip,” Walsh said. “For my seniors, it's been a goal since the start of the season to get to this point. Getting there was half the battle and now doing well there is gonna be the other half.”
The top 10 individuals not on one of the top three teams also advanced to Red Tail Run. Three of those 10 were from area schools — Waterloo teammates Reese Kite and Calli Smith and Father McGivney's Ellie Hyten.
Fresh off a regional championship last week, Kite kept her strong freshman season going with a tie for third place at 6-over 76.
“It's definitely something that I've worked for and it's really exciting,” Kite said. “There were a few shots I wish could have been better, but for the most part, it was a good day.”
Smith, a junior who didn't qualify for state as a freshman and finished tied for 17th at last year's sectional, carded an 87 to finish one stroke ahead of the three-way logjam at 88 that had to go back out in near darkness and play a playoff for the 10th and final state spot.
“I was very lucky to save some strokes at the end,” Smith said. “The first part (of the round) started out good and then it was rough, but it ended good.”
As a senior, Hyten knew she had one more chance to achieve her dream of being the first McGivney female golfer to qualify for state and she got there by also shooting 87.
“It was the best feeling when I realized I was in for sure,” Hyten said. “It's just amazing to see me come full circle because freshman year I barely made it to sectionals and this year I barely made it to state.”
In her two state appearances, Piar has carded two-day totals of 168 and 156, respectively, to finish no higher than 17th.
She plans to improve upon both her score and her standing this time around.
“I'm definitely ready to go,” Piar said. “I know my team's ready. I think we're going to do big things there. It's definitely going to be special since it's my last year.”