Piar wins sectional championship, leads Alton Marquette to girls golf state team berth

The top three teams at sectional advanced to state and Marquette was the only area team to qualify at Acorns, compiling a team score of 325 to finish second to Mount Carmel (311) and ahead of third-place Massac County (349).

Piar will be joined at state by fellow seniors Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag and juniors Lilly Montague, Ava Bartosiak and Karly Reiter.

“It means so much,” said Cain, who shot 79 on Monday. “We're gonna have our last bus ride together, blast our music like we always do and have a whole bunch of snacks. I'm so excited.”

The Explorers will make their third trip to state in the past four seasons with Piar, Cain and Maag on the roster.

“We've actually been playing since were 9, 10,” Piar said of her and best friend Cain. “Might have been 8. We've been playing a long time.”

Marquette finished fifth in Class 1A in 2018, coming in 32 strokes behind champion Central Catholic. Two years ago, the Explorers didn't make the first-day cut down from 12 teams to the final eight.

“I know they are all stoked about this trip,” Walsh said. “For my seniors, it's been a goal since the start of the season to get to this point. Getting there was half the battle and now doing well there is gonna be the other half.”